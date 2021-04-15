OTT Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) Market Growth Opportunities, Competition, Trends And Outlook 2021

The Global OTT Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) Market Report 2021 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the OTT Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global OTT Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) Market: Netflix Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., The Walt Disney Company (Hulu) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

Scope of the Report

The report titled Global OTT Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021), provides an in-depth analysis of the global OTT SVOD market by value and by volume. The report also gives an insight of the global paid content video market and global OTT subscription by value.

The report provides a regional analysis of the US OTT SVOD market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global OTT SVOD market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021 taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Executive Summary

Consumers are demanding a personalized video viewing experience and a large variety of content to be available on the devices. The video streaming services have revolutionised. The videos that are watched online could be in any of the different format or basically a revenue model.

The paid video content is basically an entertainment model in which the consumers pay for the content that they prefer to watch. In earlier days, consumers were given a bundle of content irrespective of their preference. But with revolution in the field of entertainment, the payment and video content both have evolved. Consumers pay for either a particular video or a series that they prefer to watch or subscribe to a service provider that provides them with bundles of series that are generally advertisement free or with minimal advertisement content into them. The paid video content by segments include, MVPD, OTT SVOD, OTT TV, Theatrical Box Office, Physical Disc Home Entertainment, Digital Home Entertainment, OTT Live Video Transaction.

OTT Video, is the distribution of audio/video content or TV programming by different service providers, free or of some charge. The content that is provided is over Internet without the internet service provider (ISP) or any Multiple System Operator (MSO) controlling the content delivery.

Subscription video on demand (SVoD) refers to a service that gives users unlimited access to a wide variety of programs for a monthly flat rate. The control over the subscription is completely into the hands of viewers who decide when to start and shut the program.

The global OTT SVOD market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2010-2016 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2017-2021 tremendously. The OTT SVOD market is expected to increase due to growth in GDP per-capita, increase in number of smartphone users, worldwide internet penetration, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, content piracy, censorship, low internet speed, etc.

Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions

Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance

Spotting emerging trends– Our Ecosystem offering helps client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have early mover advantage

Interrelated opportunities– This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

