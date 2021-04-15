Online Gambling Market Rising Trends, Growth Opportunities and Global Outlook- Betsson AB, Kindred Group Plc., Net Entertainment

The Global Online Gambling Market Report 2021 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Online Gambling market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global Online Gambling Market: Betsson AB, Kindred Group Plc., Net Entertainment and Paddy Power Betfair Plc.

Scope of the Report

The report titled Global Online Gambling Market with Focus on Sports Betting (2018-2022 Edition) provides an in-depth analysis of the global online gambling market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the online sports betting in terms of value globally.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the European online gambling market which includes market by value, market share by products and market sizing of major products i.e. online sports betting and online casino. A brief regional analysis of Asia & Middle East, North America and Latin America has also been provided in the report.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global online gambling market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Executive Summary

Online gambling is the betting/staking of something of value, generally money on the outcome of a game using the internet. With the advent of high-speed internet, online gambling is gaining popularity among the population. The online gambling market is comprised of a number of different types of games, each with its own business model and technology. It consists of online casino, sports betting, online poker, online bingo, lotteries and other skill games. The two main forms of online gambling are: Online Wagering and Online Gaming.

The global market for online gambling exhibited a strong performance through the years 2013 to 2017. It is estimated that the market would grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period (2018-2022). The global online gambling market is supported by various growth drivers such as growth of mobile gambling, spike in internet penetration, rising ownership of gadgets such as mobile, laptops, tablets, growing number of online women gamblers, industry consolidation and alternative option to cash. In spite of high growth, the market is still facing some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market.

Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are: lack of suitable software handling, cyber security issues and stringent government regulations. Increasing adoption of bitcoin gambling and growing number of online women gamblers have been identified as some of the key trends existing in the market.

Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions

Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance

Spotting emerging trends– Our Ecosystem offering helps client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have early mover advantage

Interrelated opportunities– This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

