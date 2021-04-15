Motor Control Centers Market Size and Share is Expected to Surpass USD 6.9 Billion by 2030

Motor Control Centers Market to surpass USD 6.9 Billion by 2030 from USD 4.3 Billion in 2019 in terms of value growing at a CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. In emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil, the expansion of the manufacturing sector is expected to remain a key driving force for promoting market growth in smart motor control centers. In view of the rising energy demand in the household and oil & gas industries, growth in power infrastructure in the Middle East is expected to encourage the use of intelligent motor control centers. In view of the abundance of minerals, the strong infrastructure of the mining industries in China and Australia, together with regulatory support to encourage domestic investment, is expected to increase the use of the commodity. Intelligent motor control centers are often used to control process flow in operations as a predictive maintenance tool. Development in the U.S. and Canadian oil & gas industries is expected to have a positive effect due to the expanded production potential of unconventional sources, including shale gas.

Set of either one or more parts enclosed and has a common power bus is a motor control center. The main goal of the MCC is to monitor the distribution of electrical power to electric motors. In order to maximize efficiency and reduce running costs, these centers play an important role. In addition, motor control centers can integrate production and business networks with field equipment efficiently. Widely accepted today in manufacturing units, they provide paramount security coupled with intelligent monitoring as well as motor control relay diagnostic capabilities. It consists of different enclosed parts with a common power bus containing a combination starter, which in turn consists of a starter engine, fuses or circuit breaker, and power disconnection.

Motor Control Centers Market: Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Larsen & Toubro Limited

LSIS Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

TES Group

Tesco Controls, Inc.

Motor Control Centers Market: Segments

Intelligent MCC segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Motor Control Centers Market is segmented by Type as Conventional MCC and Intelligent MCC. The conventional motor control centers segment is estimated to lead the market with a share in 2019. The key factors driving demand for conventional motor control centers during the forecast period are the increasing demand for industrial automation in developed regions and the benefits provided by conventional motor control centers, such as high level of protection, easy expansion and adjustment, fast and smooth maintenance, and improved reliability and operability. Increasing adoption of motorized automation across various industries including automotive, electronics, and biotechnology, is expected to fuel the demand for the commodity in view of providing advantages such as decreasing idle time.

Oil & Gas Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Motor Control Centers Market is segmented by End-Users into Oil & Gas, Chemical &, Petrochemicals, Utilities, Food & Beverage, Mining and Others. The oil and gas segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 70% in 2019 and is projected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Due to large-scale applications in different sectors, the industrial segment is the biggest end-user for motor control centers. Oil and gas, chemicals, mining and metals, cement, and services have been further sub-segmented into the industrial segment. The largest end-users in the industrial segment are the oil and gas and mining and metals segments; however, owing to the fall in oil prices, these segments are expected to achieve slow growth during the forecast period. The slump in oil prices has resulted in oil and gas producers cutting costs which in turn affects the demand for motor control centers.

Motor Control Centers Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Level of Industrial Automation

High levels of automation in manufacturing plants have resulted from technical changes. All manufacturing plants compete to meet standards of quality and safety, achieve maximum productivity and sustain reasonable prices for goods. This has resulted in industries automating their processes, such as motor control centers, via intelligent motor control equipment. This has further resulted in growing demand in developing regions for motor control centers. The demand for motor control centers is driven by the increasing adoption of smart motor control centers that provide diagnostic capabilities, identification of losses, and predictive maintenance features. In energy-intensive applications, motor control centers integrated with process control and smart motor devices can provide better performance. The implementation of automation is therefore likely to boost the market for motor control centers in different industries.

Restrain

Decreasing crude oil prices

One of the leading end-user markets of motor control centers in the oil & gas industry. The recent decrease in the price of crude oil has led to a dramatic drop in capital expenditures, decreasing demand for industrial equipment. Instead of purchasing new and more effective goods, this has left the oil & gas companies focused more on improving operational performance with the same devices. By enhancing operating performance and working with fewer resources after the industry overcomes the current oil price situation, businesses are working on streamlining operations. The decrease in crude oil prices can be due to the rising supply of crude oil from the US and OPEC countries, such as Saudi Arabia, and to the lifting of sanctions against Iran in 2016. This has resulted in a decrease in the oil & gas industry’s spending, which is expected to serve as a constraint to the demand for motor control.

Motor Control Centers Market report also contains analysis on:

Motor Control Centers Market Segments:

By Type : Conventional MCC Intelligent MCC

By Voltage : Low Voltage MCC Medium Voltage MCC

By Component : Busbars Overload relays Variable speed drives Soft starters Others

By End-user : Oil & Gas Chemical & Petrochemicals Utilities Food & Beverage Mining Others



