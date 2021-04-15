Military Drones Market Size to Reach USD 35.71 Billion by 2028; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 10.9% | Emergen Research

The intelligence gathered through intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance provides keen military-edge to soldiers and considerably increases mission success rates. Drones play a crucial role in executing advanced-level military tactics that are essential to improve a country’s security and sovereignty. Military drones find application in surveillance and creating 3D maps of large areas in a short time span, especially at high altitudes, to enhance the geographical and situational awareness of military personnel by offering fast target detection, recognition, profiling, and precise geo-tagging.

The Global Military Drones Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Military Drones market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. The report analyzes the Military Drones market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Military Drones market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Military Drones business sphere and its key segments.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Military Drones Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/613

The study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

Key players in the market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, the Boeing Company, Israel Aerospace Industries, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Textron Inc., and AeroVironment Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global military drones market on the basis of wing type, range, mode of launching, maximum takeoff weight, application, and region:

Wing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Fixed-wing Rotary-wing Hybrid

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS) Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS)

Mode of Launching Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) Catapult Launcher Hand Launched

Maximum Takeoff Weight Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Below 25 Kg 25 Kg to 150 Kg Above 150 Kg

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition Combat Operations Delivery & Transportation Battle Damage Management



Interested in this report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/613

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Military Drones market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the Military Drones market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Military Drones market during the estimated period?

What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

Read More @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/military-drones-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Military Drones Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….