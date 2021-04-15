Media Intelligence And PR Software Market Precise Outlook 2021 -Cision Ltd., Isentia Group Ltd., Meltwater and WPP Plc (Kantar Media)

The Global Media Intelligence And PR Software Market Report 2021 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Media Intelligence And PR Software market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global Media Intelligence And PR Software Market: Cision Ltd., Isentia Group Ltd., Meltwater and WPP Plc (Kantar Media)

Scope of the Report

The report titled Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023) includes detailed analysis of the market in terms of value, growth and segments. The report also includes analysis of the market in terms of value for regions such as Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall media intelligence and PR software market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Executive Summary

Media intelligence is a process to gather and analyze a large quantum of information that is produced by various media channels in order to access data on parameters such as business performance, consumers, competitors, and market sectors. Media intelligence companies extract information that is of interest to their clients from this data. Clients can use the data and use it to improve public relations (PR) or marketing content their brand has created. Media intelligence and PR software helps brands and businesses automate various tasks falling within public relations such as media monitoring, media analysis and influencer analysis.

The global media intelligence and PR software market is segmented on the basis of type of solution and application. On the basis of type of solution, the market can be further bifurcated into media monitoring, media analysis, press release distribution and influencer analysis. On the basis of type of application, the market is divided into BFSI, consumer goods and retail, government and private sector, telecom, IT, healthcare, media and entertainment.

The global media intelligence and PR software market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is supported by growth driver such as boost in advertising expenditure, surging reliance of PR professionals on social media and increasing emphasis of organizations on information disclosure and transparency. The market also faces some challenges such as regulatory risks, vulnerability to technological failure and cutthroat competition.

Preference for integrated platforms over point solutions, rapidly changing digital media landscape, rising importance of earned media management, scope of PR software in the healthcare industry and use of artificial intelligence with PR software are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

