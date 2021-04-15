Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market 2021 Latest Advancements and Growth Analysis – Udacity Inc., FutureLearn Ltd (Seek Limited), Canvas Networks Inc, openSAP (SAP SE), 360training.com

The Global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global massive open online course (MOOC) market was valued at USD 5641.2 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 15748.7 million by 2025, with an estimated CAGR of 18.13%, during the period from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market are Coursera Inc., edX Inc., Udacity Inc., FutureLearn Ltd (Seek Limited), Canvas Networks Inc., Udemy Inc., openSAP (SAP SE), 360training.com Inc., Iversity Inc. (Springer Nature), Miradax (Telefnica Learning Services S.L.U.), Blackboard Inc. (Providence Equity Partners) and others.

Latest Developments

– May 2020 – edX announced a global initiative to help universities facing the challenge of implementing effective online teaching and learning. By offering access to expertise and content for free, edX is assisting universities in creating a plan for the upcoming semester when a vast majority of campuses are likely to be closed or partially closed. The initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic from universities was to address the move to remote teaching quickly.

– March 2020 – Coursera is making its entire course catalog free to universities worldwide to help counter the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, forcing campuses to stop in-person teaching. The announcement comes as more institutions across the globe were instructed to suspend classes to halt the spread of COVID-19. In Italy’s footsteps, Europe’s most affected country, Poland, Ukraine, and Hungary, have now ordered campus closures alongside a slew of US states.

Key Market Trends

Technology Subject is expected to hold Major Share

– The technology segment is one of the most evolved segments in the studied market. Most of the people are enrolling in these categories, as these are the easiest to monetize. Additionally, the growing adoption of the latest technologies, like data analytics and AI, across various industries, is further expanding the scope of the studied segment over the forecast period. The technology segment mainly consists of courses related to computer science, IT and data analytics and statistics, machine learning, and cybersecurity, among others. Technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, are some of the segment’s emerging courses.

– According to Class Central, among the top 100 online courses until now, technology holds the most significant number. Some of the most enrolled courses in the technology segments in the last few years are Introduction to Interactive Programming in Python (Rice University via Coursera), Getting Started with Python (the University of Michigan via Coursera), Machine Learning (Stanford University via Coursera), Introduction to Programming with MATLAB (Vanderbilt University via Coursera), Elements of AI (the University of Helsinki via Independent) and Divide and Conquer, Sorting and Searching, and Randomized Algorithms (Stanford University via Coursera), among others.

– According to the industry experts, the most common subjects for MOOC-based degrees are computer science, IT, data science, and combinations thereof (e.g., IT management, cybersecurity). Georgia Techs online masters degree in computer science (OMSCS), which is offered on Udacity and has over 9,000 students. Georgia Tech also released a second, similar program in 2019 on the edX platform. The Online Masters of Science In Analytics could be completed for less than USD 10,000. Three of Georgia Techs OMS Analytics foundational courses form the Analytics: Essential Tools and Methods MicroMasters credential program on edX.

