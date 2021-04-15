Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market | Latest Developments, Regional Demand and Competitive Analysis with Top Companies data | RTP Company, PolyOne Corporation, PlastiComp Inc.

Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Report provides overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and chain structure. It provides analysis of Market by categories such as market segments, regions, and product type and distribution channels. Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market report provides detailed profiles of top companies based on insights into key data such as market position, product offerings, technology introduction, past growth, sales channels, market capitalization or revenue and product sales.

Market Overview:

Global long fiber thermoplastics market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.71% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to the surge in the demand in end user industries like defense, automobile, electronics and others. Heat resistance, dimensional stability, and radiolucency are the properties which is driving the market. They are lightweight and enhance the performance in the automobile sector.Long fiber thermoplastics are a long fiber strengthened innovative structural products which usually emphasizes on semi-structural and metal replacement applications. These are designed precisely for the realization of most synergism between: style freedom, weight reduction, high performance, functions integration and per-part price economy through quick cycle times.

Top companies Analysis :

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global long fiber thermoplastics market are RTP Company, PolyOne Corporation, PlastiComp Inc., Daicel Polymer Ltd., Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., The Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Group Of Companies, Polymer Group Ltd, SGL Carbon, SKYi Composites Pvt. Ltd., Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co. Ltd., Celanese Corporation, Solvay, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LANXESS, SABIC, PPG Industries Inc., BASF SE, DIEFFENBACHER GMBH Maschinen- und Anlagenbau, JNC Corporation, Kingfa SCI. & TECH. CO., LTD., Owens Corning, TORAY INDUSTRIES Inc., Momentive among others.

