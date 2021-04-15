Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Booming Worldwide with Business Opportunities with leading players are Glencore International AG, American Manganese Inc., etc
The market for lithium-ion battery recycling is propelled by the rising demand for electric and hybrid electric vehicles that make extensive use of lithium ion batteries. Growing demand of such vehicles results in a price rise of materials such as lithium, used in batteries, hence driving the profitability of firms in lithium-ion battery recycling market. Consistent technological advancements in the recycling of lithium-ion battery recycling attributed to groundbreaking efforts have enhanced the effectiveness of the recycling process.
The global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures. The global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector.
The global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. Therefore, the latest report elaborates on the rapidly changing market scenario and conducts preliminary, as well as the future assessment of COVID-19 impact on the market. Moreover, the document contains a broad analysis of prime aspects of the market, with expert opinions on the current market standing and historical data.
Key highlights of the Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market report:
- The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.
- It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.
- A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value
- The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.
- Key participants include Retriev Technologies Inc., Glencore International AG, American Manganese Inc., Sitrasa, Li-Cycle Corporation, Raw Materials Company Inc., Neometals Ltd., Fortum OYJ, Umicore, Lithium Recycling Inc., among others.