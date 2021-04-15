Keen Insight for Industry Trend: Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Value Analysis by 2027

The Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) companies during the forecast period.

Competition Analysis

Major competitors of the global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market include:

A1 Express Delivery Service, Inc.

Naparex

Posti Group

ONS Express & Logistics (India)

Royal Mail Group Ltd (Parcelforce Worldwide)

Jetpak

DSV Panalpina A/S

Pvt. Ltd. La Poste (GeoPost SA, DPDgroup, Chronopost International)

DX Group

Deutsche Bahn AG (DB Schenker)

Bring

AK Express

Otto GmbH (Hermes Europe GmbH)

FedEx (TNT Express)

Application Outline:

B2B (Business-to-business)

B2C (Business-to-consumer)

C2C (Customer-to-customer)

By Type:

Aviation

Ship

Subway

Road

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

Report Key Audience

Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP)

Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

