IoT Chip Market 2021 Latest Advancements, Demand and Business Outlook | Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors NV, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

The Global IoT Chip Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The IoT Chip Market was valued at USD 12133.8 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 25533 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.2% over 2021-2026.

Top Companies in the Global IoT Chip Market are Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors NV, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Mediatek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Silicon Laboratories Inc., Invensense Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Nordic Semiconductor ASA, Analog Devices Inc. and others.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592330/iot-chip-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=68

Key Market Trends

Consumer Electronics Segment is Expected to Expand With a Significant Rate

– Currently, IoT is majorly adopted in home electronics, from entertainment to smart home control. Smart TV sets, washing machines, and home appliances are increasingly adopting IoT approaches and getting interconnected.

– Coupled with this, an increase in the demand for application-specific microcontroller units and flexible SoC type architecture are the major factors boosting the growth of IoT chips in the consumer electronics segment.

– Moreover, wearable devices witnessed increased adoption in the market. These devices, in the beginning, caused inconveniences due to charging problems. In addition, the power provided by these batteries was also not sufficient to perform the standard computations and operate available features for the user throughout the day.

– These problems called for a huge demand for both hardware and software design improvements of the ultra-powered chips to cater to the communication requirements among the users as well as extend the battery life of the product.

Asia-Pacific Occupies the Largest Market Share

– The ongoing technological advancements in IoT creates a lot of demand for better wireless connectivity solutions to cater to the newer segments of automation and transportation, owing to the expanding trend of smart-cities and home automation in the region (such as intelligent transportation system and connected cars). These factors are expected to fuel the demand for connectivity ICs in the IoT chip market.

– The Asia-Pacific region also accounts for a significant share of expenditure in IoT technology, with South Korea and Singapore expected to be among the top global markets to adopt IoT chips. According to the data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, South Korea is the first country in the world to have more things connected to the Internet per habitats, followed by Denmark and Switzerland.

– Further, India�s vision to transform 100 cities into smart cities is expected to create a huge demand for IoT devices in smart homes and automotive sector. This is also an important factor contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592330/iot-chip-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=68

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global IoT Chip market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global IoT Chip market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focusing on the research study. It discusses prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global IoT Chip market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the global IoT Chip market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approaches IoT Chip used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com