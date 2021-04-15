Intelligent Transportation System Market Competitive Landscape research report | Business opportunities, development, by Emergen Research

Intelligent transportation systems can render more reliable safety and security by combining intelligent communication systems in the infrastructure, thus boosting the market growth. Increased income levels have increased the demand for mobility of people and increased road congestions in major cities around the world, which has fostered the demand for advanced transportation systems. However, lack of safe and good quality public transportation, major road safety concerns, and insufficient transit capacity is the major hindrance to the intelligent transportation system.

The global Intelligent Transportation System market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures. The global Intelligent Transportation System market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/intelligent-transportation-system-market

The global Intelligent Transportation System market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. Therefore, the latest report elaborates on the rapidly changing market scenario and conducts preliminary, as well as the future assessment of COVID-19 impact on the market. Moreover, the document contains a broad analysis of prime aspects of the market, with expert opinions on the current market standing and historical data.

Key highlights of the Global Intelligent Transportation System Market report: