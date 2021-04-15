Integrated Systems Segment to Dominate Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Anticipated to Accumulate a Revenue of US$ 3,064.38 Million at a CAGR of 9.8% during the 2020-2027 Period | Coperion GmbH, Gericke AG, Fette Compacting

Worldwide Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is expected to reach US$ 3,064.38 million by 2027 from US$ 1,459.53 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Continuous manufacturing in the pharmaceutical industry is a result of advancements in technology with respect to production techniques. In the past years, the traditional method of batch manufacturing was followed in the pharmaceutical industry. However, the development in technology has accelerated mass production with improved quality, and it has addressed many primary issues such as the recall of drugs.

Key companies Included in Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market:- GEA Group, Coperion GmbH, Gericke AG, Glatt GmbH, Hosokawa Micron Group, Munson Machinery Co. Inc., Powrex Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Freund-vector Corporation, Fette Compacting, Alexanderwerk, LEISTRITZ AG, KORSCH AG, ACG, Cadmach Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd., and Hovione en Aesica.

The pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market, by product, is segmented into screening and diagnostics, monitoring and alerting, and disease management.

The report analyzes the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market on the basis of the following segments:

By Product

Integrated Systems

Semi-Continuous Systems Continuous Granulators Continuous Blenders Continuous Compressors Continuous Coaters Continuous Dryers Other Semi-Continuous Systems

Controls

By Application

End Product Manufacturing Solid Dosage Manufacturing Liquid Dosage Manufacturing

API Manufacturing

By End-User

Full-Scale Manufacturing Companies Pharmaceutical Companies Contract Manufacturing Organizations R&D Departments Contract Research Organizations Research Institutes



The research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

What’s included:-

Market Dynamics

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Market Share And Market Size

Opportunities And Customer Analysis

Product Pricing Research

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market – Key Takeaways Research Methodology Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market – Market Landscape Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market – Global Analysis Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Analysis– by Treatment Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Analysis– by Distribution Channel Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market – Industry Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over; the Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The increasing shortages of drugs and APIs in various parts of the world coupled with advantages offered by continuous manufacturing systems in ramping up the production volumes, reducing the drug costs are expected to be the major driving factors of the market. However, deep penetration of batch manufacturing systems and high capital investments for these systems are expected to restrain the growth of the market to an extent.

This report focuses on the global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

