Infantile Hemangioma Market Analysis With Impact Of COVID-19, Top Companies, Trends, Size, Growth, Share, Demand, Future Opportunity Outlook 2027

Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a CAGR of 3.2% in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Increase in research and development related to the treatment of infantile hemangioma can drive the infantile hemangioma market growth.

Infantile Hemangioma Market Scenario

Infantile hemangioma (IH) is the most common type of vascular tumors. It mainly occurs in 5% of infants making them the most common benign tumour. In this, the blood vessels get scrambled or form a cluster in or under the skin of baby. It occurs when there is a proliferation of both vascular and endothelial cells that is distributed on face, head and neck. It becomes visible in first few days to weeks after the birth of the baby. There are two different types of IH that is superficial hemangiomas that grows on the surface of the skin and the other one is deep hemangiomas that grow under the skin. Sometimes, the hemangioma grows inside the organs such as kidney, liver or brain that cannot be seen at the early stage of the birth. In most of the cases, IH is harmless and disappears at the age of 5 months or 1 year. But in some patient population, the IH leaves the permanent scar, disfigurement and causes pain, bleeding, ulceration which needs a personal attention and treatment.

The incidence of the infantile hemangioma is 4-5% and rise in prevalence of hemangioma mainly in non-hispanic white female babies may drive the infantile hemangioma market growth. Different therapeutic regimens such as oral, injectables and topical medications in combination with the treatments such as laser, surgical and observational treatment drives the infantile hemangioma market. Moreover, the discovery of new treatments as well as new drugs for the treatment of IH may increase the market growth for the infantile hemangioma. In addition, increase in awareness programs about the infantile hemangioma increases the infantile hemangioma market growth. For instance, American Academy of Pediatrics has organized an awareness programs through webinar. But the side-effects related to treatment, poor efficacy rate and high cost of therapies may hamper the growth of infantile hemangioma market. One of the challenges for the infantile hemangioma market is stringent approval policies for new therapies. Similarly, the management of IH differ from patient to patient and adequate knowledge about the treatment mode is a challenging task for the physicians.

Key Segmentation:

By Treatment Type (Medication, Surgery, Laser Treatment)

By Drug Type (Beta-Blocker and Steroids)

By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectables and Others)

By Diagnosis (X-Ray, Computerized Tomography (CT) Scans, Biopsy, Angiogram and Others)

By End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others)

Leading Players operating in the Infantile Hemangioma Market are:

Pierre Fabre Group

BIOLASE, Inc

Bausch Health

Cutera

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

IRIDEX Corporation

Alma Lasers Ltd

LINLINE Medical Systems Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc

AbbVie Inc.

ALLERGAN

Akorn

Pfizer Inc

…..

Infantile Hemangioma Market Scenario

Infantile Hemangioma Market Scope and Market Size

The infantile hemangioma market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, drug type, route of administration, diagnosis, end-user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of treatment type, the infantile hemangioma market is segmented into medication, surgery and laser treatment

On the basis of drug type, the infantile hemangioma market is segmented into beta-blockers and steroids. Beta-blockers are further segmented to propranolol, timolol, atenolol, nadolol whereas steroids are sub-segmented to methylprednisolone, prednisolone and triamcinolone.

On the basis of route of administration, the infantile hemangioma market is segmented into oral, injectables and others.

On the basis of diagnosis, the infantile hemangioma market is segmented into X-ray, computerized tomography (CT) scans, biopsy, angiogram and others.

On the basis of end-user, the infantile hemangioma market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the infantile hemangioma market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, retail pharmacy and others.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In The Infantile Hemangioma Report:

North America ( United States)

( United States) Europe ( Germany, France, UK)

( Germany, France, UK) Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India)

( China, Japan, India) Latin America ( Brazil)

( Brazil) The Middle East & Africa

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Key Findings of the Research Study

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

