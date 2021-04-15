Industrial Wood Pellet Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021

The Global Industrial Wood Pellet Market Report 2021 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Industrial Wood Pellet market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global Industrial Wood Pellet Market: Enviva Partners, Graanul Invest Group, Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc., and Drax Group (Drax Biomass)

Scope of the Report

The report titled Global Industrial Wood Pellet Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022), provides an in-depth analysis of the industrial wood pellet market with sizing and growth. The analysis includes industrial wood pellet market in terms of demand and market share by region. It also includes an overview of wood pellet market by demand and market share by segments.

The report also covers a brief regional analysis of the UK, Europe, South Korea, Japan and ROW with their actual and forecasted market size in terms of demand. The UK has the largest stake in the global demand for industrial wood pellets which is projected to grow over the forecasted period also.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global industrial wood pellet market has also been forecasted for the years 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Executive Summary

The continuous depletion of renewable sources such as coal, crude oil etc. arise the demand for a substitute source of energy. Biomass is one of the few renewable sources of energy which support the other intermittent renewable energy alternatives. Wood pellet is one such example of biomass fuel. Such fuel is clean-burning, renewable and cost-efficient as compared to other renewable sources of energy. Raw materials used in the production of wood pellets are sawdust, shaving and chips which are then compacted into tiny pellets. On the basis of use, wood pellets are categorized into two segments namely commercial/residential and industrial wood pellets.

Industrial wood pellets are mainly used in power plants for generation of heat and electricity. They can also be used in combined power and heating plants and even on smaller heating plants. Pellets can be used at the whole power plants or on 1-2 boilers only in big power station. Power plants which run on wood pellets need them all over the year.

The global industrial wood pellet market has shown tremendous growth over the past few years and projections are made that the market would grow at a rapid pace over the forecasted period i.e. 2018 to 2022. Rising fossil fuel prices, growing environmental concern, supporting government policies, low cost of production, technological advancements are some of the key factors that would positively influence the market in the coming years. However, the market is restrained by some challenges such as inability to fulfill certification criteria and gradual reduction in sawmill residue.

Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions

Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance

Spotting emerging trends– Our Ecosystem offering helps client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have early mover advantage

Interrelated opportunities– This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

