Industrial Lighting Market 2021 Size, Industry Trends, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2026
Industrial Lighting Market is to register a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period 2026
The industrial lighting industry is divided into various light sources such as LED lighting, high-intensity discharge lighting (HID), fluorescent lighting, which is used in oil and gas, mining, pharmaceutical, production, warehouse. These lights are designed for long lasting as compare to conventional lighting, which equates to fewer replacements over time. Different industries has various lighting specification varies from specialized task lighting to varied lighting levels
Global industrial lighting market is to register a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to high demand of cost-effective and energy-saving LED lighting and government initiatives towards LED adoption.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in global industrial lighting market are Emerson Electric Co., Signify Holding., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Schneider Electric, ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC., Hubbell, Legrand., Ushio America, Inc., Litetronics International, Inc., Cree Lighting., LG INNOTEK., Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Zumtobel Group AG, Eaton, Dialight., Advanced Lighting Technologies, LLC, AIXTRON, OSRAM SYLVANIA Inc, TOYODA GOSEI Co., Ltd., Digital Lumens, Inc. and others.
Segmentation : Global Industrial Lighting Market
By Light Source
LED Lighting
High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting
Fluorescent Lighting
Others
By Offering
Lamps & Luminaires
Control Systems
Services
Pre-Installation
Post-Installation
By Installation Type
New Installation
Replacement Installation
Retrofit Installation
By Product
Industrial Linear Lighting
Spot Lighting
Flood Lighting/Area Lighting
High Bay Lighting
By Application
Warehouse & Cold Storage
Factory & Production Lines
Outer Premises
Parking Areas
Hazardous Locations
Others
Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market
- In July 2019, Delmarva Power collaborated with The City of Wilmington for the installation of smart LED lighting system on Canada and U.S. City Airport. There has been a technological upgrade to the LED fixtures in the airport parking lots as the fresh LED pole lights are provided with dimming sensors. The new lighting system will enable Ontario Airport to further save power consumption during periods of low traffic while maintaining a minimum amount of lighting needed for their security cameras
- In October 2018, Cree expanded its industrial lighting portfolio by introducing new Linear High-Bay Luminaires. The LXB series consisting of good performance such as increased efficacy, reliability and expanded service life, making it an optimal solution for high ceilings, high ambient temperatures and elevated-profile rooms
Country Level Analysis
The Industrial Lighting market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Industrial Lighting market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Competitive Analysis
Industrial Lighting market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Industrial Lighting market.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Industrial Lighting Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Lighting market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Industrial Lighting market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Industrial Lighting market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
