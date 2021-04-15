Industrial Crane Market 2021: Global Segments, Landscape, Company Profiles, Demand 2027 – Konecranes, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Material Handling Systems Co

Market Insights

Global industrial crane market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data from the base year and historic year of 2017. Increasing demand of industrial crane from various end industries is driving the growth of this market.

The top-notch Industrial Crane Market research report estimates a significant growth of market in percentage during the forecast period of 2020-2028. This marketing document brings about the list of the top competitors and presents the insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. Qualitative and transparent market research studies are performed devotedly to offer an excellent market report for specific niche. This market report conducts a precise analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. In the Global Industrial Crane Industry business report, market drivers and market restraints are studied carefully along with the analysis of the market structure.

Crane is a machine that is specially designed to carry heavy materials from one place to another. They usually consist of chain, wire ropes, sheaves and hoist rope. They are widely used in industries like railways, metal production, construction, petrochemical, construction, mining etc. Due to rapid industrialization and urbanization there is growth in the industrial crane market.

Market Drivers:

• Rapid industrialization and urbanization is driving the growth of this market

• Growth in construction and mining industry is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

• High maintenance cost is restraining the market growth

• Lack of trained and skilled professional is another factor restraining the market.

Major Market Players Covered in the Industrial Crane Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the industrial crane market are Konecranes, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Material Handling Systems Co., Ltd., GORBEL INC., North American Industries, ElectroMech, Terex Corporation., Street Crane Company Limited, Kundel Industries, American Crane, Uesco Cranes, Whiting Corporation, Asian Cranes & Elevators, Lampson International LLC, Liebherr Group, JCB, Manitowoc, XCMG Group, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science&Technology Co., Ltd.

Key Developments in the Market:

• In March 2019, ACE announced the launch of their NX Series NextGen Multi Activity Cranes which specially designed so that they can provide multiple tasks for the user. There are three models in this series- NX-360o, NXP & NXT. The main aim is to provide multipurpose cranes to the customers so that they can save their time and money.

• In August 2018, Konecranes announced the launch of their crane advisor tool which will help the buyer to get correct crane. This new tool will find the correct crane in just four steps by industry, the maximum capacity needed, the required span width, and the individual class of use. This new tool is available in different languages like English, Chinese, German, Polish, Russian, etc.

Global Industrial Crane Market Scope and Segments

• By Movability

o Mobile Cranes

o Fixed Cranes

o Others

• By End- Use Industries

o Metal Production Industries

o Waste Management Industries

o Ports & Ship Terminals Industries

o Railway

o Manufacturing Industries

o Construction & Infrastructure Industries

o Petrochemical Industries

o Others Industries

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Industrial Crane Market:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

