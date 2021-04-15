Hydroponics Market Development Strategy, Supply Chain Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by 2027
The important fact is the hydroponics is quite environment-friendly and a profitable technology. Over the years, the market has been promoted by the assorted governments and non-governmental organizations for its advantages in terms of food security. High-cost is the solely major disadvantage in technology. However, accelerating R&D activity is being meted out globally to cut back the value concerned in technology.
The global Hydroponics market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures. The global Hydroponics market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector.
The global Hydroponics market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. Therefore, the latest report elaborates on the rapidly changing market scenario and conducts preliminary, as well as the future assessment of COVID-19 impact on the market. Moreover, the document contains a broad analysis of prime aspects of the market, with expert opinions on the current market standing and historical data.
- Key participants include AMHYDRO (U.S.), Argus Control Systems Limited (Canada), AeroFarms (U.S.), Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Heliospectra AB (Sweden), Emirates Hydroponics Farms (UAE), LumiGrow (U.S.), Signify Holding (the Netherlands) Terra Tech Corp (U.S.) and Freight Farms (U.S.)