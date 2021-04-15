Human Augmentation Market registering Massive CAGR of 37.6% in the forecast period 2026

Human augmentations are introduced to enhance human productivity as well as capability with improved health and quality of life. These technologies brings physical improvements in the integral part of the human body .This advanced technology is based on artificial intelligence used in advanced sensory devices and implants to make better use of it for human body. The devices or implants plays major role in human productivity such as limb devices and orthotics having augmentation improves muscle capability and enhances the motion.

Global human augmentation market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 37.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of human augmentation in wearable device and gadgets is a key factor for the growth of this market.

With the wide ranging Human Augmentation market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players. Thorough insights into emerging trends, opportunities, and potential threats are offered via Human Augmentation marketing report as it is the key to long-term sustenance in a competitive environment.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global human augmentation market are UNSILO, SAMSUNG, ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics, Second Sight, Raytheon Company., Magic Leap, Inc., VUZIX, B-Temia Inc., NEURALINK, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Panasonic Corporation, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Rex Bionics Ltd, General Motors, Microsoft among others.

Segmentation : Global Human Augmentation Market

By Wearable Augmentation

Wrist-Wear

Wrist Wearable Watch

Wrist Wearable Band

Eye-Wear

Google Glass

Smart Contact Lenses, HMD, and Hud

Foot-Wear

Neck-Wear

Ornament, Precious Metals & Jewellery

Ties & Collars

Body-Wear

Clothing & Inner-Wear

ARM & Leg-Wear

Others (Smart Ring, Smart Socks, Smart Headsets)

By Application

Medical

HealthCare

Defence

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Elon Musk, founder of Tesla launched new start up to build implants based on the artificial intelligence to technology for human augmentation. The human brains are intervening with computer through artificial intelligence. A flexible electrode thread is implanted into the human brain through neurosurgical robot. These threads will detect and record the electrical signals in the brain and transmitting this information outside the brain. This will create a BMI (Brain-machine interface system) which will help to understand the different forms of brain and spine-related disorders. Through this new start-up of Neuralink the company will enter into new market and will bring innovative product

In May, 2017, UNSILO, a software solution provider launched new product for business managers, content specialists, and content strategists. The first version of UNSILO Classify is based on the human augmentation technology which helps to classify content automatically. Through this new product the company is targeting the content owners and publishers market to increase the customer base by entering into new segment

Country Level Analysis

The Human Augmentation market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Human Augmentation market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Human Augmentation Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Human Augmentation market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Human Augmentation market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Human Augmentation market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

