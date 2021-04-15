Highway Driving Assist Market Anticipated to Grow Rapidly During 2027

The Highway Driving Assist Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Highway Driving Assist market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global Highway Driving Assist market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Highway Driving Assist market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Highway Driving Assist market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Highway Driving Assist companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:-

1. Citroen UK Limited

2. Continental AG

3. Magna International Inc.

4. Mando Corp.

5. Robert Bosch GmbH

6. Toyota Motor Corp

7. Valeo SA

8. Veoneer Inc.

9. Visteon Corporation

10. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The highway driving assist systems enable the driver for partially automated driving on the highway while the system controls the acceleration, braking, and steering in the vehicle. The system also controls lane-keeping and safe distance management. The increasing popularity of automated driving and innovative ADAS features is contributing to the expanding growth of the highway driving assist market. Major market players are seen to focus on innovations and product launches during the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

