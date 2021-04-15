High Temperature Electronics Market Trends, Analysis by 2030; New TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Market

High Temperature Electronics: Introduction

High temperature electronics are the devices which have operating temperature greater than standard temperature. The requirement of temperature, ranges from 200-400 degree Celsius. This type of technology is identified as critical technology as it can perform in harsh environments.

Earlier, engineers had to depend on cooling devices while performing tasks outside of the normal temperature range. However, in some applications, cooling is not possible, so engineers had to design electronics to operate under high temperature conditions. This presents challenges which affects various aspects of electronic systems such as qualification method, and packaging.

The upper limit temperatures are determined by various factors such as interconnections and packaging for active as well as passive components. Practically, the circuits have been commercially offered for at most 300 degree Celsius. High temperature electronics is offered for various applications in the oil & gas industry, avionics, automotive industry, and many more.

Benefits associated with adoption of high temperature electronics

High temperature electronic devices offer various advantages such as improved efficiency and reduced costs. This is attracting consumers from different industries, which requires the devices to be operated in harsh environments.

Further, technological advancements have improved the performance of devices in high temperature applications. For instance, in 2019, Renesas announced the expansion of RX24T and RX24U Groups of 32-bit microcontrollers. They support temperatures ranging from −40°C to +105°C while maintaining high functionality, high speed, and energy efficiency of the RX24T and RX24U MCUs.

Wide range of applications for high temperature electronic devices

High temperature electronic devices are used in downhole oil & gas industry. Here, the operating temperature may exceed 200 degrees, and pressure more than 25 kpsi. Active cooling is not possible in such harsh environments and passive cooling is not effective.

Another application of high temperature electronics is aerospace industry which is increasingly moving toward electric aircraft. Although cooling is possible in this application, it adds undesirable cost and weight to the aircraft. Therefore, high temperature electronic devices are preferred.

The automotive industry is also an emerging application for high temperature electronics as the industry is moving from mechanical and hydraulic systems to electromechanical and mechatronic systems. This requires controlling electronic devices closer to heat sources, signal conditioning, and locating sensors.

Maximum Growth to be observed in the Asia Pacific Market

In terms of region, the global high temperature electronics market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

The high temperature electronics market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period.

This growth is attributed to a wide range of applications, increasing investments in research and development in technologies, adoption of technologies, increasing industrialization, and substantial economic growth of emerging nations. These factors are expected to increase the demand for high temperature electronic devices.

The high temperature electronics market in North America and Europe is expected to show stagnant growth rate, whereas the market in Middle East & Africa is likely to show uniform growth

Key Players in the Global Market

The global high temperature electronics market is highly concentrated. Prominent players operating in the global market are focusing on product launch and technological developments to meet the growing demand.

Key players operating in the global high temperature electronics market include:

Gan Systems Inc.

General Electric

Renesas

Mouser

Infineon Technologies Ag

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corp

Allegro Microsystems LLC

