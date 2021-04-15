Heart rhythm devices Market Competitive Landscape research report |by business opportunities, development, by Emergen Research

Obesity often leads to vascular illness and raised risk of heart related diseases like heart attack and arrhythmia. In 2019, around 38.2 million children under the age of 5 years were overweight or obese according to the WHO. The prevalence is expected to grow continuously leading to rising incidences of heart related disorder thus the demand for heart rhythm devices is estimated to boom rapidly. In addition, technological advancements is predominantly fuelling the growth in medical devices especially in heart rhythm devices. For instance, in November 2019, GOQii has launched an ECG-enabled version of itsVital fitness tracker. It measures ECG, heart rate monitoring, activity and sleep tracking and has a battery life of up to 7 days.

The global Heart rhythm devicesreport studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures. The global Heart rhythm devicesis highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/heart-rhythm-devices-market

The global Heart rhythm devicesstudy covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. Therefore, the latest report elaborates on the rapidly changing market scenario and conducts preliminary, as well as the future assessment of COVID-19 impact on the market. Moreover, the document contains a broad analysis of prime aspects of the market, with expert opinions on the current market standing and historical data.

Key highlights of the Global Heart rhythm devicesreport: