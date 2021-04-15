Heart rhythm devices Market Competitive Landscape research report |by business opportunities, development, by Emergen Research
Obesity often leads to vascular illness and raised risk of heart related diseases like heart attack and arrhythmia. In 2019, around 38.2 million children under the age of 5 years were overweight or obese according to the WHO. The prevalence is expected to grow continuously leading to rising incidences of heart related disorder thus the demand for heart rhythm devices is estimated to boom rapidly. In addition, technological advancements is predominantly fuelling the growth in medical devices especially in heart rhythm devices. For instance, in November 2019, GOQii has launched an ECG-enabled version of itsVital fitness tracker. It measures ECG, heart rate monitoring, activity and sleep tracking and has a battery life of up to 7 days.
The global Heart rhythm devicesreport studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures. The global Heart rhythm devicesis highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector.
The global Heart rhythm devicesstudy covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. Therefore, the latest report elaborates on the rapidly changing market scenario and conducts preliminary, as well as the future assessment of COVID-19 impact on the market. Moreover, the document contains a broad analysis of prime aspects of the market, with expert opinions on the current market standing and historical data.
Key highlights of the Global Heart rhythm devicesreport:
- The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Active Psoriatic Arthritis market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.
- It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Heart rhythm devicesand throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.
- A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value
- The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Heart rhythm devicesdetailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.
- Key participants include Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), GE Healthcare (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany), Hill-Rom Holding (US), and Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), Cardiac Science, Livanova, Stryker, Schiller AG, Biotelemetry, Applied Cardiac System, Zoll Medical Corporation among others.