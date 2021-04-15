Global Rolling Stock Market: Growth Analysis, Key Vendors, Emerging Technologies and Trends 2027| Top Players – ABB, Alstom, American Industrial Transport, Inc., Bombardier, CAF

Market Insights Global rolling stock market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 3.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 77,149.04 million by 2027. Growing demand for the faster transportation services is one of the prominent factors that drive growth of the market. The top-notch Rolling Stock Market research report estimates a significant growth of market in percentage during the forecast period of 2020-2028. This marketing document brings about the list of the top competitors and presents the insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. Qualitative and transparent market research studies are performed devotedly to offer an excellent market report for specific niche. This market report conducts a precise analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. In the Global Rolling Stock Industry business report, market drivers and market restraints are studied carefully along with the analysis of the market structure.

The more advanced solution development is initiated by the rolling stock manufacturers to further reduce the energy consumption which is supplementing the growth of the rolling stock market. The requirement of the high cost investment for the rolling stock is one of the major drivers for the rolling stock market growth.

Increasing initiatives to improve the rail infrastructure and services for customers in terms of services such as offering faster, safer and comfort is creating opportunity for the rolling stock market. Requirement of the high capital investment for research activities is limiting the rolling stock market players’ growth as well as rolling stock market growth.

• In July 2020, Alstom company has supplied new Citadis tramways for Dublin by partnering with National Transport Authority (NTA) and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII). The company provided eight tramways and also forming a new contract for 26 existing vehicles. New contract helped company to strengthen their relationship and presence for European market

• In July 2020, Stadler Rail AG company has been awarded with the contract for hybrid tram-train vehicles from MÁV-START Zrt. It is a Hungarian passenger transport operator ordered four CITYLINK bi-mode tram-trains for the public service. Through this the company increased their presence for the European market.

New product development, expansion and other strategies enhance the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for rolling stock.

Major Market Players Covered in the Rolling Stock Market Are:

The major players covered in the report are ABB, Alstom, American Industrial Transport, Inc., Bombardier, CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A., Caterpillar, CRRC Corporation Limited, Hitachi, Ltd., HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY, JAPAN TRANSPORT ENGINEERING COMPANY (a subsidiary of East Japan Railway Company), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, National Steel Car Limited, Niigata Transys Co.,Ltd. (a subsidiary of IHI Corporation), PATENTES TALGO S.L.U., Siemens, Stadler Rail AG, Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (a subsidiary of TOSHIBA CORPORATION), TRANSMASHHOLDING, Wabtec Corporation, Woojin Industrial Systems, Co, Ltd. among others. Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of rolling stock market.

The Germany accounted largest market share for the coaches segment in rolling stock market as the growing demand for high speed trains are getting fulfilled with German manufacturers. U.S. accounted largest market share for wagons rolling stock type segment in North America owing to the demand for the faster freight transportation network to achieve fast commodities and goods supply. However, China accounted largest market share in Asia-Pacific for the solution of coaches segment due to the growing manufacturing hub and production capabilities.

Global Rolling Stock Market Scope and Segments

Rolling stock market is segmented on the basis of application, product type, locomotive technology and components. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• On the basis of application, the rolling stock market is segmented into passenger transportation and freight transportation. In 2020, passenger transportation segment is dominating the rolling stock market owing to major population base in Europe which prefers the train for daily commute. In addition, rising demand for enhanced comfort and connectivity is creating demand for new rolling stock solutions.

• On the basis of product type, the rolling stock market has been segmented into locomotives, wagons, coaches and rapid transit. In 2020, rising demand of the enhanced space and comfort from passengers to accommodate cycle, safe distancing, wheel chair space and other is augmenting the coaches’ segment growth. The market players are offering the advanced design having dedicated space for wheel chair and a cycle which also helps to maintain distance which accelerates the coaches’ segment growth.

• On the basis of locomotive technology, the rolling stock market is segmented into turbocharged locomotives, conventional locomotives, and maglev. In 2020, the rising demand for the faster commute service having enhanced safety requirements is accelerating the turbocharged locomotives segment growth.

• On the basis of components, the rolling stock market has been segmented into pantograph, axle, wheelset, traction motor, passenger information system, air conditioning system, auxiliary power system, others. In 2020, traction motors segment is dominating the rolling stock market as it helps to increase the seating capacity with high speed in the region.

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Rolling Stock Market:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

