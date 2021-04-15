Global EVOH Market Survey Report, 2020-2027
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on EVOH, which studied EVOH industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Competitive Landscape
Important players profiled in the global EVOH market include:
Nippon Gohsei
Kuraray
Chang Chun Petrochemical
On the basis of application, the EVOH market is segmented into:
Food Packaging Material
Household Wrapping Material
Automotive Gas Tanks
Pipes for Floor Heating Systems
Wall Coverings
Others
Type Segmentation
Ethylene (mol%) Below 29
Ethylene (mol%) 29-35
Ethylene (mol%) 35-38
Ethylene (mol%) 38-44
Ethylene (mol%) Above 44
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of EVOH Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of EVOH Market by Types
4 Segmentation of EVOH Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of EVOH Market in Major Countries
7 North America EVOH Landscape Analysis
8 Europe EVOH Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific EVOH Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa EVOH Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
In-depth EVOH Market Report: Intended Audience
EVOH manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of EVOH
EVOH industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, EVOH industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Key Questions Answered by Global Market Monitor Research Report:
What is the size and CAGR of the global EVOH Market?
Which are the leading segments of the global market?
Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?
What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?
What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?
What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global EVOH Market?
