Global Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player

Evaporative Air Cooler for Home represent a low-cost, energy-efficient and an environmentally-friendly alternative to air conditioners. Air coolers are simple to use and cools air through the evaporation of water. Unlike conventional air conditioners, evaporative coolers require fresh air and work best with open windows and doors. They are best suited for residences, showrooms, shops, offices, especially where doors are opened and closed frequently – a major advantage over conventional air conditioners. Besides, they consume significantly less electricity and produce no emissions.

Prime Competitors

The leading companies in the Evaporative Air Cooler for Home market cover

Khaitan

PMI

Seeley International

Jinghui

Essick

Media

Lianchuang

NewAir (Luma Comfort)

Airgroup

Symphony (Keruilai)

Kenstar (Worldwide)

Bajaj Electricals

SPT

Climate Technologies

Excelair

Honeywell

Delonghi

Hessaire

Aolan

BRIVIS

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Residential

Commercial

On the basis of products, the various types include:

Portable Air Coolers

Window Air Coolers

Whole House Air Coolers

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Market in Major Countries

7 North America Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Market: Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Market Intended Audience:

– Evaporative Air Cooler for Home manufacturers

– Evaporative Air Cooler for Home traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Evaporative Air Cooler for Home industry associations

– Product managers, Evaporative Air Cooler for Home industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

