Global Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player
This latest Evaporative Air Cooler for Home report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.
Evaporative Air Cooler for Home represent a low-cost, energy-efficient and an environmentally-friendly alternative to air conditioners. Air coolers are simple to use and cools air through the evaporation of water. Unlike conventional air conditioners, evaporative coolers require fresh air and work best with open windows and doors. They are best suited for residences, showrooms, shops, offices, especially where doors are opened and closed frequently – a major advantage over conventional air conditioners. Besides, they consume significantly less electricity and produce no emissions.
Prime Competitors
The leading companies in the Evaporative Air Cooler for Home market cover
Khaitan
PMI
Seeley International
Jinghui
Essick
Media
Lianchuang
NewAir (Luma Comfort)
Airgroup
Symphony (Keruilai)
Kenstar (Worldwide)
Bajaj Electricals
SPT
Climate Technologies
Excelair
Honeywell
Delonghi
Hessaire
Aolan
BRIVIS
Segmentation on the Basis of Application:
Residential
Commercial
On the basis of products, the various types include:
Portable Air Coolers
Window Air Coolers
Whole House Air Coolers
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Market in Major Countries
7 North America Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Market: Region Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
