Global Blind Spot Solutions Market –Analysis, Top Company Profiles and Industrial Review Research 2020 – 2027| Top Players- Robert Bosch GmbH; Continental AG; DENSO CORPORATION

Market Insights Global blind spot solutions market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 25.92 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising incidences of accidents caused with heavy commercial vehicles due to their inability to view the vehicle’s blind spots along with increasing utilization of these systems in premium vehicles. The top-notch Blind Spot Solutions Market research report estimates a significant growth of market in percentage during the forecast period of 2020-2028. This marketing document brings about the list of the top competitors and presents the insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. Qualitative and transparent market research studies are performed devotedly to offer an excellent market report for specific niche. This market report conducts a precise analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. In the Global Blind Spot Solutions Industry business report, market drivers and market restraints are studied carefully along with the analysis of the market structure.

Blind spot solutions are the collection of components, software, that are combined to provide better visualization of the vehicle’s blind spots whether they be on its side or the rear. These solutions combine all of the components to provide drivers better prevention measures informing them of any obstacles, vehicles, pedestrians or motorbikes in their blind vision. These solutions are provided with a combination of information generated from radar sensors, infrared sensors, cameras, and various other components.

Market Drivers:

• Rising strictness regarding the regulations of vehicle and driver safety requiring advanced technologies and solutions; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

• Rising usage of advanced mirrors which result in better visualization of the rear and side of the vehicle; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

• Rising demand from the consumers for effective vehicle safety offerings; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

• Concerns regarding usage of radar, sensors as being illegal in some of the countries of the world; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

• Presence of regulations pertaining to the utilization of vehicles that are mirrorless is expected to hinder the adoption rate of these solutions

Major Market Players Covered in the Blind Spot Solutions Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global blind spot solutions market are Robert Bosch GmbH; Continental AG; DENSO CORPORATION; Valeo; Aptiv; Magna International Inc.; Ficosa Internacional SA; Autoliv Inc.; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Gentex Corporation; Samvardhana Motherson Group; Murakami Corporation; Renesas Electronics Corporation; HYUNDAI MOBIS; SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS; SL Corporation; STONKAM CO.,LTD.; WABCO; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Ambarella Inc.; HARMAN International; Muth Mirror Systems, LLC; VOXX Electronics Corp. and Mobileye among others.

Global blind spot solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of blind spot solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

By Product Type

• Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System

• Backup Camera System

• Park Assist System

• Surround View System

• Virtual Pillars

By Technology Type

• Camera-Based

• Radar-Based

• Ultrasonic-Based

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Blind Spot Solutions Market:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

