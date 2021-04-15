Global Automotive Bioplastic Market Outlook – Latest Development and Market Trends and Forecast to 2027 – Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Total; TEIJIN LIMITED

Market Insights

The automotive bioplastic market is expected to hit an approximate size of USD 1,261.42 million by 2027, with a growth rate of 11.30% for the 2020 to 2027 forecast period. The automotive bioplastic market report analyses the growth that is currently increasing due to increasing product adoption to reduce the vehicle’s weight.

The growing demand of the product due to its superior characteristics such as less dependency on oil market and reduce carbon emission, increasing usages of the recyclable material made from plant based fibers, rising awareness among the vehicle manufactures regarding the pollution and waste management are some of the major and important factors which will likely to uplift the growth of the automotive bioplastic market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, the growing number of research and development activities along with development of agricultural sector which will further bring abundant opportunities that will led to the growth of the automotive bioplastic market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Stringent environmental regulations along with volatility in the prices of petroleum which will likely to act as market restraints factors for the growth of the automotive bioplastic market in the above mentioned forecast period. High production cost of bioplastics will become the foremost challenge for the growth of the market.

Major Market Players Covered in The Automotive Bioplastic Market Are:

The major players covered in the automotive bioplastic market report are Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Total; TEIJIN LIMITED.; NatureWorks LLC; DENSO CORPORATION.; Solvay; TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.; Evonik Industries AG; Arkema; Braskem; Novamont S.p.A.; RTP Company; BASF SE; Dow; Eastman Chemical Company; AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG; Anellotech, Inc.; Biosphere Plastic LLP; BOSK Bioproducts; Covestro AG; Danimer Scientific; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America dominates the automotive bioplastic market due to the growing number of research and development activities along with availability of raw material in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest growth rate due to the increasing vehicle production in the region.

Global Automotive Bioplastic Market Scope and Segments

Automotive bioplastic market is segmented on the basis of material type, vehicle type, and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• On the basis of material type, the automotive bioplastic market is segmented into bio PA, bio PTT, bio PET, bio PBS, bio PP, bio PE, and others.

• Automotive bioplastic market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities, and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for automotive bioplastic market includes exterior, interior, engine surrounding, and others.

• Based on vehicle type, automotive bioplastic market is segmented into passenger car, LCV, HCV, and electric vehicles. Passenger car has been further segmented into compact, mid-size, luxury, and SUVs. Electric vehicles have been further segmented into BEV, HEV, and PHEV.

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

