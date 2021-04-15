Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2021 Strategic Assessment – Experian, LexisNexis, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Computer Sciences Corporation, SAS Institute

Global “Fraud Detection and Prevention Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Fraud Detection and Prevention market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Fraud Detection and Prevention industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The global fraud detection and prevention market was valued at USD 15.82 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 36.82 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 16.42%, over the forecast period of (2020 – 2025).

Top Leading Companies of Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market are: Experian, LexisNexis, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Computer Sciences Corporation, SAS Institute,Inc., Fiserv Inc., Logrhythm, BAE Systems Inc., Threatmetrix, ORACLE Corporation, ACI Worldwide Inc., Fair ISAAC Corporation and others.

The Competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

This report segments the Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market on the basis of Types are:

Fraud Analytics

Authentication

GRC Solution

Others (account management and fraud investigation)

On the basis of Application, the Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is segmented into:

BFSI

Retail

Telecommunication

Government/Public sector

Healthcare

Real Estate

Energy and Power

Manufacturing

Others

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Segmented by Regions :

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

This report focuses on Fraud Detection and Prevention volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Fraud Detection and Prevention market size by analyzing historical data and prospect. The report gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes region-wise industry environment, contemporary market and manufacturing trends, leading market contenders, and current consumption tendency of the end-user. The report also oversees market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation.

Important Features that are under offering and key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of the Fraud Detection and Prevention market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of the Fraud Detection and Prevention market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Fraud Detection and Prevention market performance

– Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Fraud Detection and Prevention industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

