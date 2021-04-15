Fortified Packaged Water Market Size, Companies Share, Growth, Opportunities, Structure, Trends and Scope Forecast 2021-2027

The Insight Partners provides you global research analysis on “Fortified Packaged Water Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Fortified Packaged Water market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Fortified mineral water is a shelf stable, ready to use, safe drinking water consumed directly, tube feedings or in the preparation or reconstitution of foods and beverages. Fortified water usually contains vitamins, minerals and electrolytes. Packaged drinking water is from any source, that has been treated and disinfected, a process that could involve filtration, UV or ozone treatment or reverse osmosis (RO) and then packaged in bottles or pouches, either plastic or glass, for our consumption.

The global Fortified packaged water market is segmented on the basis of fortifying agent and distribution channel. On the basis of fortifying agent, the global Fortified packaged water market is divided into minerals, vitamins, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the global Fortified packaged water market is divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, speciality stores, online retail, and others.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd

Cott Corporation

Danone S.A.

Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG

Nestlé S.A.

Nongfu Spring

PepsiCo, Inc.

RHODIUS Mineralquellen und Getränke GmbH & Co. KG

Tata Global Beverages

The Coca-Cola Company

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Fortified Packaged Water market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Fortified Packaged Water market segments and regions.

The research on the Fortified Packaged Water market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Fortified Packaged Water market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and info graphics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Fortified Packaged Water market.

Fortified Packaged Water Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

