Flex Banner Market to Reach Valuation of ~US$ 4 Bn by 2030; New TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Market

Customized Back Lit Flex Banners Draw Increased Conversions for Brands

Innovative designs are bolstering the popularity of flex banners. For instance, die-cut flip-flop designs help to instantly grab the attention of customers and effectively convey the message to the target audience. The die-cut layout of flex banners helps brands to achieve maximum product recalls, resulting in increased conversions. The growing awareness about banner ad design tips and tricks is generating incremental opportunities for companies in the flex banner market.

On the other hand, back lit flex banners are being pervasively used for hoardings, building murals, and at airport kiosks. Companies in the flex banner market are offering customized back lit banners that are made of finest raw materials. For instance, Navratan LLP— a manufacturer of printing material for flex banners, is broadening its services in customized back lit banners that are made from the finest raw materials that are processed using cutting-edge technologies.

Indian companies are adopting the innovation-driven approach to earn recognition as a leading manufacturer of back lit banner boards.

Decals Emerge as Affordable Marketing Tool to Convey Business Messages

The trend of online flex banner printing is generating value-grab opportunities for companies in the market landscape. For instance, PrintStop is a custom online printing services company that offers its services for both indoor as well as outdoor advertising. Online printing service providers in the flex banner market are taking proactive measures to reduce their banner printing timelines in order to offer time-efficiency to customers.

Decals are becoming increasingly popular in the flex banner market. Several brands are running creative marketing campaigns that encourage individuals to prevent traffic accidents. This has led to the concept of experiential marketing. Decals are emerging as low-cost alternatives that enhance a brand’s business message and can be applied virtually anywhere such as on car surfaces, floors, boats, and windows. Hence, Signarama— an international sign and advertising franchise, has acquired proficiency in high-quality printing that enhances the business message conveyed via decals.

Fabric Banners Help Companies and Brand Owners to Achieve Circular Economy

The trend of digital marketing is one of the biggest disruptions that has caused a major slowdown in the demand for flex banners. Since, digital marketing does not require exorbitant investments, brands are increasingly running online banner ad campaigns to deploy online conversions. Hence, companies in the flex banner market are tapping into opportunities in government sectors and political campaigns that generate high demand for flex banners.

The increasing plastic pollution is another challenge that is inhibiting the growth of the flex banner market. Hence, companies are now preferring fabric over flex and vinyl to reduce the carbon footprint in the environment. Advantages of fabric are being recognized by flex banner companies, since fabric materials are lightweight, durable, and most importantly eco-friendly. This trend also supports the new business model of online digital printing, which is a win-win situation for all parties involved in the value chain. Innovations in fabric banners are showcasing highly complex graphics with high-quality prints. Fabric banners also help companies to achieve a circular economy, since fabric can be easily recycled.

Government Departments Display Precautionary Measures on Banners amidst COVID-19 Crisis

The demand for flex banners is predicted to rise during the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Pune being one of the prime cities of India, a rapidly-developing country of the Asia Pacific region, is under scrutiny for being under the red zone with increased number of COVID-19 cases. Hence, the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) and Khadki Cantonment Board (KCD) are displaying precautionary steps on banner and flex to contain the spread of the virus. Hence, companies in the flex banner market are capitalizing on this trend to increase the availability of banners.

Manufacturers in the flex banner market are increasing efforts to ensure optimum inventory levels to prevent shortages in banners. Although flex banners do not fall under the category of essential goods, government departments have spared a renewed demand for flex banners to increase social awareness about coronavirus.

