Exclusive Report on Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

Vehicles that are converted in a way that have easy access for wheelchairs are called as wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAV’s). Wheelchair users can get around with the help of a wheelchair accessible van, whether the user intends to drive the van or act as a passenger. These vehicles are converted from a standard vehicle to wheelchair accessible vehicles in order to accommodate the wheelchair. Small wheelchair accessible vehicles have a ramp and it can accommodate up to four people including a wheelchair passenger/patient whereas large wheelchair accessible vehicles can carry a number of passengers along with the wheelchair patient. Major factors driving the market growth are rising number of cases of disability associated with mobility, increasing need for convenient solutions for patients suffering from physical disability, technological advancement and growing demand of quality and safe healthcare services along with rising number of road accidents. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Bank, one billion people, or 15% of the world’s population, experience some form of disability, of whom 2–4% experience significant difficulties in functioning. On the contrary, high cost of wheelchair accessible vehicle converters is anticipated to hinder the market growth over the forecast period. Use of wheelchair accessible vehicle converters is increasing at a rapid pace in order to reduce dependency on other people for mobility and to be able to perform basic tasks, which in turn is driving the demand for wheelchair accessible vehicle converters market across the world.

In terms of revenue, the global wheelchair accessible vehicle converters market was estimated to be US$ 6,555.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 10,810.9 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. The study analyzes the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which has been further bifurcated into countries.

This market research report on the Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market is an all-inclusive study of the business sectors up-to-date outlines, industry enhancement drivers, and manacles. It provides market projections for the coming years. It contains an analysis of late augmentations in innovation, Porter's five force model analysis and progressive profiles of hand-picked industry competitors. The report additionally formulates a survey of minor and full-scale factors charging for the new applicants in the market and the ones as of now in the market along with a systematic value chain exploration.

Some of the key market participants in the wheelchair accessible vehicle converters market are Toyota Motor Corporation, BraunAbility, Skoda Roomster, Grand Voyager, Peugeot Bipper, Renault Kangoo, Fiat Doblo, Freedom Motors USA, Vantage Mobility International, Mobility Ventures LLC, Rollx Vans, Gm coachwork group, Allied Mobility, Gowrings Mobility, SIRUS Automotive, RANSOME Mobility Solutions, Brook Miller, Bristol Street, Clarke Mobility, Mobility Networks Group, Braun Ability, Handicare, Tripod Mobility, group automotive, and KIRCHHOFF Mobility. For instance, in July 2019, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) and Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) form comprehensive partnership for new energy vehicle (NEV) batteries. With this broad-ranging collaboration these companies were engaged in the development of electrified vehicles and promotion of their widespread adoption.

