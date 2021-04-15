Exclusive Report on Mg-Al-Zn Coated Steel Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

Description:

The magnesium aluminum and zinc (Mg-Al-Zn) coated steel alloys are the common type of heat treatable alloys used in various industrial sectors, including automotive, building and construction, electronics and telecommunication, amongst others. The coating of steel with magnesium aluminum and zinc as the formed alloy provides high resistance as the coating acts as a strong barrier and galvanic protection steel are used in the above stated industries. The growing demand among end-users for coated materials having high corrosion protection along with distinctive characteristics such as formability, joinability, and paintability is the most prominent driver for the growth of Europe Mg-Al-Zn coated steel market.

In terms of revenue, the Europe Mg-Al-Zn coated steel market was estimated to be US$ 2,147.29 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3,399.62 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.27% over the forecast period. The study analyzes the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which has been further bifurcated into countries.

The report provides both qualitative and quantitative research of Mg-Al-Zn coated steel market as well as provides comprehensive insights and development methods adopted by the prominent market players. Some of the key market participants in the Mg-Al-Zn coated steel market are ArcelorMittal S.A., Essar Steel, Fives, NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION, Tata Steel Ltd., Ternium S.A., ThyssenKrupp AG, Voestalpine AG, NLMK, PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works, POSCO, Shandong Kerui Steel, and SSAB AB. The manufacturers are involved in mergers and acquisition which has a positive impact on the growth of the market. For instance, in November 2018, Arcelor Mittal S.A. acquired ILVA S.p.A., a distributor of iron and steel products in order to increase the company’s product portfolio in Europe. Additionally, in January 2018, Fives acquired Konecranes Machine Tool Service division in order to expand its product portfolio in machine tools service. The key companies are also increasing their investment activities in the European region to retain their stronghold in the market, For instance, in August 2019, ThyssenKrupp AG invested over 70 million euros in European sites. The aim of the company was to increase their business operation in the region. For each company, the report studies their presence, competitors, and product offerings, among others in Europe.

