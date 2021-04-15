Exclusive Report on Fetal Surgery Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

Description:

Fetal surgery, also called as antenatal surgery or prenatal surgery or fetal reconstructive surgery is the surgical treatment of the fetus before birth. In general, there are two types of fetal surgery, namely, open fetal surgery and minimally invasive fetoscopic surgery. In open fetal surgery, the fetus is partially removed from the uterus in order to expose the area of the fetus. Post-surgery, the fetus is returned to the womb and the uterus is closed. Minimally-invasive fetal surgery are typically performed to treat twin-twin transfusion syndrome or twin reversed arterial perfusion sequence. Factors influencing the market growth is improved level of surgeries, high prevalence of spina bifida, and increasing preterm births. For instance, the incidence of preterm births in the U.S. surged from the early 1980 through 2006 but declined from 2007 through 2014. Recent data for 2014–2016 indicates that preterm rate has increased again. From 2014 to 2016, the preterm birth rate rose 3% in the U.S., from 9.57% in 2014 to 9.63% in 2015 to 9.85% in 2016. On the contrary, the presence of rigorous regulatory procedures pertaining to fetal surgeries in North America is anticipated to impede the fetal surgery market growth over the forecast period.

In terms of value, the North America fetal surgery market accounted for US$ 2,356.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5,079.5 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period.

The report provides both qualitative and quantitative research of fetal surgery market as well as offers comprehensive insights and development methods adopted by the prominent market players. Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Boston Children’s Hospital, Children’s Minnesota, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Colorado Fetal Care Center, Fetal Health Foundation, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), Ochsner Health System, Ohio State Maternal Fetal Medicine, SSM Health, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, The Johns Hopkins Center for Fetal Therapy, UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center, and University of Michigan Health System. The Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Barnes-Jewish Hospital, and The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia are the forefront fetal care centers in the North America fetal surgery market contributing to the larger share of the market.

