Exclusive Report on Electric Motors Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

Electric motors operate on the basis of current flow which may be alternating current (AC) or direct current (DC). The variation in the current type is directly responsible for the attributes portrayed by the motor for various applications. Motors working on direct current are able to provide rotational energy from the start in an optimized manner as compared to AC motors. The motors can also have reversed speed conditions in order to reverse the motion of the equipment in operation. DC motors are applicable mostly in vehicles and industrial machinery wherein low horsepower can be utilized for running the machinery and other equipment. The motors including brushless design can operate without emitting much operational noise thereby, reducing any vibrations in the motor. This leads to a longer lifespan for the motor coupled with lower maintenance requirements for proper operations. AC motors, on the other hand, are able to cope with lower starting power for precise operations. Also, these motors are able to provide variations in speed while requiring minimal maintenance as compared to other motors hence leading to diversification in Electric Motors Market. Hermetic motors are another type of motors that employ alternating current and direct current in motors that operate in a sealed environment in order to reduce dirt and other particle form entering the motor cavity. This is expected to improve the overall life of the motor while operating in the required speeds and power characteristics.

Conducive government initiatives towards the adoption of electrical energy in various applications coupled with research and development efforts undertaken by the Electric Motors Market participants is expected to aid the overall market. The revenue for the market in the year 2027 is expected to reach 191,726 Mn USD from 111,458 Mn USD in the year 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%

Top Key Players:

Some of the players operating in the electric motors market are ABB, General Electric Company, Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens, Toshiba International, WEG, Nidec Corporation, Allied Motion Inc., AMETEK Inc.., Arc Systems Inc., Denso, Brook Crompton, DR. FRITZ FAULHABER GMBH & CO. KG, Franklin Electric, maxon motor ag, Regal Beloit Corporation, and TECO-Westinghouse amongst others.

