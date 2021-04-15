Exclusive Report on E-Commerce Software Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

Description:

Europe e-commerce software market was valued at US$ 1272.41 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 3263 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period. Significant rise in number of retail E-commerce firms would boost the Europe e-commerce software market. It is estimated that there are 600 million E-commerce users in Europe and the number is expected to increase even further in the coming years. Customers expect a seamless experience in an E-commerce website. According to a survey, a one second delay in page response could lead to 7% reduction in conversions. Hence, there is a need for a robust e-commerce software which caters to the needs of the customers. Inventory management, data security, automated tax calculations, product management amongst others are some of the features of an e-commerce software. Another factor which would drive the growth of the e-commerce software market is the number of smart phone users who prefer mobile commerce. Firms such as Amazon, Inc. have their own mobile application, specially designed for smart phone users. Data security is a concern which could slow down the growth of the e-commerce software market due to increase in number of cyber-attacks. 8 out of 10 citizens in the European union consider cyber-attacks as a challenge. The introduction of artificial intelligence in visual search engine, personalized recommendations, warehouse automation, and cyber security amongst others is expected to fuel the growth of the Europe e-commerce software market in the coming years. Companies such as Magento Commerce is engaged in providing easy solutions for merchants to aid their business growth. Solutions commonly include business Intelligence, shipping, inventory management and order management & customer service amongst others.

E-commerce software can be deployed through on-premise or cloud based. On-premise software is installed locally and is managed by the IT team. All the IT related tasks such as IT infrastructure, bug fixes, updates are also managed by the IT team. On-Premise solutions are not generally preferred due to high initial costs. On the other hand, cloud based solutions are economical compared to on- premise. The vendor manages all the IT related tasks which enables the firm to focus more on their core competencies. In addition, cloud based software is more agile and can be changed unlike on-premise solutions. Cloud based is the largest segment accounting for 81.2% of the Europe e-commerce software market and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to 2027.

Some of the players operating in the Europe e-commerce software market are Shopify Plus, Magento Commerce, Pepperi, BigCommerce, PrestaShop, InsiteCommerce, NetSuite, SAP Hybris, GoEcart, OpenCart amongst others

