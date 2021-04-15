Europe Pulse Oximeters Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – By Type (Fingertip Pulse Oximeters,Handheld Pulse Oximeters,Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeters,Pediatric Pulse Oximeters); By End User (Hospitals,Clinics,Other) and Geography

According to The Insight Partners market research study of “Europe Pulse Oximeters Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type, End User and Country.” The Europe pulse oximeters market is expected to reach US$ 991.82 million in 2027 from US$ 519.46 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027.The report highlights trends prevailing in the Europe pulse oximeters market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

The Europe pulse oximeters market, by type, is segmented into fingertip pulse oximeters, handheld pulse oximeters, wrist-worn pulse oximeters, and paediatric pulse oximeters. The handheld pulse oximeters segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Fingertip Pulse Oximeters segment is registering the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Request For Sample Reports @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00018181/

Company Profiles

Nonin

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Smith’s Medical

Hill Rom Holding Inc

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Medtronic

Masimo

Beurer GmbH

Maxtec

VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC.

Pulse oximeter is a noninvasive device used for monitoring the oxygen saturation levels in blood. It is widely used in intensive care units, operating units, and emergency care units; the device is also used at high altitudes to assess patients’ oxygenation levels to determine if there is a need of external oxygen supply. A large percentage of world population suffers from various types of respiratory diseases. The patients suffering from respiratory disorders commonly experience difficulty in breathing and oxygen shortage, and thus need oxygen monitoring. According to estimates published by the German Environment Agency (UBA) on February 5, 2018, 10–12% of adults with age >40 suffer from Coronary obstructive pulmonary disease. The increasing number of COVID-19 cases worldwide is resulting in elevated demand for pulse oximeters. Moreover, different types pulse oximeter devices are being used for routine oxygen monitoring at home.

The growth of the Europe pulse oximeters market is attributed to key driving factors such as rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic and increasing incidence of congenital heart disease. However, inaccuracies in pulse oximeter readings are expected to obstruct the market’s growth to a certain extent during the forecast years.

Nonin, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Smiths Medical are among the leading companies operating in theEurope pulse oximeters market.

You Can Buy This Report from Here@ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00018181/

EuropePulse Oximeters MarketSegmentation

By Type

Fingertip Pulse Oximeters

Handheld Pulse Oximeters

Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeters

Pediatric Pulse Oximeters

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

By Country

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Germany

Rest of Europe

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com