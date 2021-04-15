Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Growth and Trends to 2020-2027 With Top Companies Like Alphabet Inc., Arterys Inc., General Electric Company

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The artificial intelligence in healthcare market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1,368.59 million in 2019 to US$ 36,015.25 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 49.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Europe region includes France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The region is expected to witness a steady growth rate of 49.3% from 2019 to 2027. The European AI in healthcare market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to factors such as, prevalence of chronic diseases in the countries, advanced healthcare infrastructure and growing government initiatives for the implementation of AI in healthcare. The UK is recognized for having advanced healthcare infrastructure. The NHS has been adopting various changes to enhance its services and offer patient control over their healthcare. In 2019, the UK Government established NHSX as a new body which is responsible for setting regulatory policies and best practice around the use of digital technologies in healthcare in England. In October 2019, NHSX created the NHS AI Lab, to bring together government, health and care providers, academics and technology companies to address healthcare challenges. NHSX recently launched an ‘AI in Health and Care Survey 2021’ the results of the survey will be used to better understand opportunities and risks of AI in the UK healthcare sector. The growing adoption of digital health technology in this region is likely to enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period. Also, growing number of AI startups in the region is likely to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Alphabet Inc.

Arterys Inc.

General Electric Company

Intel Corporation

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

NVIDIA CORPORATION

Siemens Healthineers AG

The research on the Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market.

