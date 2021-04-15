Eucalyptus Oil Market to Reach an Estimated Value of US$ 900 Million by 2022

A sluggish expansion has been estimated for the global eucalyptus oil market over the forecast period 2017 to 2022. Global sales of eucalyptus oil are estimated to account for US$ 900 Mn revenues by 2022-end.

Over the past few years, eucalyptus oil is being adopted for aromatherapy applications, coupled with surging demand form food & beverage, and personal care products. Consumer preferences have been inclining towards naturally derived essential oils, such as eucalyptus oil, which in turn has compelled the manufacturers to develop innovative applications in personal care products. The eucalyptus oil has been discerned to overcome side-effects pertaining to conventional medicines and drugs.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=92

Eucalyptus oil’s antiseptic properties have driven its adoption in pharmaceutical products as well as medicinal supplements, helping individuals with respiratory problems, and high blood pressure. The aforementioned factors will sustain the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

An incredibly large amount of eucalyptus leaves are needed for producing just a single ounce of oil. In addition, manufacturers as well as consumers are increasingly getting concerned about the resource depletion. The global eucalyptus oil market is highly concentrated, wherein new market entrants face barriers created by leading players. Eucalyptus oil production necessitates heavy investments for advanced equipment. Global leaders in the eucalyptus oil market are now emphasizing on overcoming the challenges such as certification by government, and high capital investments, which stand as prominent impeding factors for the market growth.

10 Estimations for the Global Eucalyptus Oil Market

Although modern trade remains the largest distribution channel for eucalyptus oil, sales of eucalyptus oil in online distribution channel is expected to register the highest CAGR through 2022.

Revenues from eucalyptus oil sales will remain lower in online distribution channel, as compared to all the other segments of distribution channel in the global market for eucalyptus oil.

Eucalyptus oil will continue to witness the largest demand for applications in food & beverage sector, followed by the aromatherapy, and therapeutics applications.

Eucalyptus oil sales for application in fragrances will continue to register a sluggish expansion through 2022.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=92

Based on nature, natural eucalyptus oil will continue to be preferred among consumers across the globe, with sales anticipated to exhibit a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.

Sales of organic eucalyptus oil are expected to expand at a relatively lower CAGR than natural eucalyptus oil through 2022.

Europe will continue to be the most lucrative market for eucalyptus oil, with sales expanding at a steady CAGR over the forecast period. Revenues from the market in Europe will continue to account for nearly one-half share of the market during 2017 to 2022.

The eucalyptus oil market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and North America are expected to witness a sluggish expansion through 2022.

Eucalyptus globulus is expected to remain sought-after among products in the market, in terms of revenues.

Sales of eucalyptus polybractea will exhibit the fastest growth through 2022. In contrast, sales of eucalyptus kochii is anticipated to exhibit the lowest CAGR through 2022 in the global market for eucalyptus oil.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=92

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com



Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates