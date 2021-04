Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Industry Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Analysis, Opportunities 2025

MarketStudyReport.com offers report on Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market that evaluates industry growth trends through historical data and estimates prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2020 – 2025.

Market Overview:

According to this study, over the next five years the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1596.2 million by 2025, from $ 1345.9 million in 2019.

The Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Segmentation of Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market:

Segmentation by type:

Vendor License & Service

SaaS/Hosted Service

The segment of vendor license and service holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 79%.

Segmentation by application:

Power

Natural Gas

Oil & Products

Other

The proportion of power industry is about 29% in 2018.

key Companies covered:

OpenLink

Amphora

FIS

Accenture

Trayport

Sapient

Triple Point

Allegro

SAP

ABB

Eka Software

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players

Chapter 4 Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Segment, Type, Application

Chapter 7 Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End User)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

