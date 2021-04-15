E-waste Management Market to Witness Strong Growth Over 2021-2027| Covers Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic – Aurubis AG, Boliden AB, Stena Technoworld AB, MBA Polymers, Umicore S.A., Tetronics

The newly added research report by The Insight Partners (TIP) on the Global E-waste Management Market is a detailed guide to understand several factors that play a vital role in growth progression. The report is fabricated in such a way that fosters the investment decisions and motivates crucial investment discretion for new businesses looking out for seamless market penetration.

E-waste Management Market Report: Introduction

E-waste or electronic waste is the discarded electronic or electrical devices and equipment. An electronic/electrical device reaches to the recycle stage due to end of its life cycle, new innovations in technology, or owing to the changing expectations of the consumers. The reduced life span of electrical, electronic and consumer electronic devices (mobile phones, TVs, computers, fridges, washing machines, and others) has already led to a significant amount of e-waste being generated and it is increasing exponentially. The increasing desire of people for adopting newer and technologically advanced devices has led to generation of tons of e-waste across the globe. These products contain materials having high value, at the same time, they can lead to environmental pollution if incinerated or land filled.

Some of the prominent companies that are covered in this report:

Aurubis AG

Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc.

Boliden AB

Stena Technoworld AB

Electronic Recyclers International, Inc.

Sims Metal Management Ltd.

MBA Polymers, Inc.

Umicore S.A.

Tetronics Ltd.

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

Objectives of the Report

To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the E-waste Management market by value and volume.

To estimate the market shares of major segments of the E-waste Management market.

To showcase the development of the E-waste Management market in different parts of the world.

To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the E-waste Management market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the E-waste Management market.

To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the E-waste Management market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

