Digital Payments Market 2021 Value with Status and Global Analysis – PayPal Holdings Inc., Visa Inc., MasterCard Incorporated (MasterCard), Amazon.com Inc.

The Digital Payments Market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

The transaction value of global mobile payments market was USD 3714.5 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 12,407.5 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 23.8% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Digital Payments Market are PayPal Holdings Inc., Visa Inc., MasterCard Incorporated (MasterCard), Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Apple Inc., CCAvenue (Avenues India Pvt. Ltd), Paytm Mobile Solutions Private Limited, Stripe Inc., Alipay.com Co. Ltd, American Express Co, ACI Worldwide Inc and others.

– April 2020 – Amazon India plans to give zero-interest credit to customers to buy products on its platform or pay bills, partnering with lenders, like Capital Float and Karur Vysya Bank, for the initiative. The service will allow consumers to purchase essentials on Amazon’s platform.

– April 2020 – Paytm Payments Bank partnered with Mastercard to issue virtual and physical debit cards. The deal will see the bank’s beta customers issued with cards in an initial rollout, followed by its entire user base in short order.

BFSI Segment to Dominate the Market

– Robust growth in the digital banking has made it imperative for banks to transform their existing operations into an omni-channel approach, involving web, mobile, or physical branch. Thus, banks are offering various forms of digital experiences such as online banking, digital banking, internet banking. mobile banking, and neo banking. _

– As per Fujitsu’s Digital Transformation for Banking Services Report 2018, the motivation for digital transformation in BFSI industry is improvement of efficiency for the banking entity (31%), followed by growth generation (30%).

– Online banking is being practiced by almost all banks to reduce the hassle of customers who want to visit the physical bank branch. Some banks even allow the customers to deposit cheque by simply taking a picture of it. As per Pepper’s change in Banking Report 2019, the easy and efficiency of performing transactions was the maximum reason why customers choose online banks.

– In emerging markets, such as China and India, the penetration of mobile banking is stronger as compared to developed markets. This is because population in these countries are price sensitive and mobile banking offers cash back, vouchers, and coupons that can be redeemed on future transactions.

-North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

-Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

-Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

-Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

-Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

-The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the developments that they are making are also included within the report.

-The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

-Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and etc, and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

-The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

