Demolition Robot Market Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031; New TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Market

Demolition Robot Market: Introduction

Demolition machines or robots are used in the construction industry to demolish buildings at the end of their lifecycle. These mobile robots are a new form of professional service robots and leverage a variety of tools such as crushers, breakers, drills or buckets to break through building materials. Demolition robots are specially designed equipment which can be operated with the help of remote control. Demolition robots are comparatively safe compared to the manual demolition of a concrete structure.

Key Drivers of the Global Demolition Robot Market

Rising labor wages and modernization of the construction industry are driving the demolition robot market. The market is expected to grow in the near future, due to advanced technologies and introduction of efficient performance robots in the global construction machinery market. Growing demand for demolition robots in emerging economies in reconstruction and construction services industry is a factor driving the growth of the demolition robot market.

Rising demand for reconstruction in urban areas in developed and emerging economies is driving the demolition robot market. Growing infrastructure projects in developed and emerging economies has also been influencing the demolition robot market. Declining workforce availability in the construction industry is being replaced by demolition robots at a significant rate, which is projected to fuel the demolition robot market.

Factors Restraining the Global Demolition Robot Market

Lack of awareness regarding the benefits of demolition robots over manual work is a major factor that can hinder the growth of the demolition robot market.

High cost of the demolition robots may hamper the growth of the market.

Demolition Robot Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Rapidly

In terms of geography, the global demolition robot market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the demolition robot market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the demolition robot market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America demolition robot market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

North America accounted for largest share of the global demolition robot market due to the growing infrastructure projects in the region. Growing urbanization is helping in boosting the infrastructure in sectors such as power and transport, which is a prime driving factor of the demolition robot market in North America.

The demolition robot market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period due to the rising construction and tunneling activities in the region. Rising labor wages and modernization of the construction industry have increased demand for automatic demolition machines. This is expected to impact the demolition robot market in the region.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Companies in the demolition robot market are focusing on becoming more proficient and developing products with advanced technologies which will enhance their competitive advantage and enhance their market share globally. Companies are focusing on innovations and developing low cost and efficient demolition robots which help to propel the global sale of demolition robots and enabling partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions to expand presence in the market.

In February 2019, Brokk, announced the launch of the new remote controlled demolition equipment, Brokk 300. It has SmartConcept technological features for better reliability and maintainability. It mainly consists of three features: SmartRemote, SmartPower, and SmartDesign.

