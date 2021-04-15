Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market Drivers, Share, Merger, Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities and Statistics
Minimally invasive surgical techniques play a substantial role in treating neurological symptoms like tremors, movement control and rigidity among other symptoms leading to Parkinson’s disease and dystonia. The systems directed in deep brain stimulation safeguards minimal damage to the surrounding brain tissues. Technologically advanced implanted systems have an ability to get recharged wirelessly without further surgical activities. Furthermore, epilepsy is currently affecting more than 50 million people across the world accounting for a substantial proportion of the entire world’s disease burden. Moreover, side effects linked with the surgery and associated drugs, high cost of treatment along with high cost of deep brain stimulation systems might restrict the industry growth in the forecast period.
The global Deep Brain Stimulation Systems report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures. The global Deep Brain Stimulation Systems is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector.
The global Deep Brain Stimulation Systems study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. Therefore, the latest report elaborates on the rapidly changing market scenario and conducts preliminary, as well as the future assessment of COVID-19 impact on the market. Moreover, the document contains a broad analysis of prime aspects of the market, with expert opinions on the current market standing and historical data.
- Key market players operating in the market include Abbott, Medtronic, Aleva Neurotherapeutics, NeuroPace, Cyberonics, Boston Scientific Corporation and Fisher Wallace among other companies