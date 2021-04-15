Data Center Power Market 2021 Latest Developments and Growth Analysis – Schneider Electric SE, Fujitsu Ltd, Cisco Technology Inc., ABB Ltd, Eaton Corporation

The Global Data Center Power Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The data center power market has been valued at USD 25.7 billion in 2020, and is forecasted to register a CAGR of 8.52% to reach USD 42.11 billion by 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Data Center Power Market are Schneider Electric SE, Fujitsu Ltd, Cisco Technology Inc., ABB Ltd, Eaton Corporation, Tripp Lite, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schleifenbauer, Vertiv Co., Legrand SA, Black Box Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends

Hyperscale Data Center in Large Technology Enterprises is Gaining Significant Market Share

– Data centers with thousands of servers of different ages are present in large giants and when a server is plugged in, it consumes electricity non-stop over a 24-hour. Such data centers require continued advancements in server rack design and storage systems to cope with major growth in energy consumption. Hyperscale data centers operate servers at higher utilization in infrastructure-efficient spaces which can yield significant overall energy savings.

– Hyperscale datacenters are used by enterprises that maintain thousands of servers and store vast amounts of data and some will approach the Exascale (1×1018 bytes of total storage capacity) levels by 2020. Hyperscale data centers seek efficiency to lower costs. These new levels of efficiency let the firm restructure cooling requirements, lower energy bills, and it allows to put more compute in for the same amount of cooling.

– Scalability is a major feature of these new age data centers and the servers are more constructed for customization fit. Cloud-based companies, such as Google and Facebook, build supercomputers to accommodate their hyperscale needs based on this formula. Many run on Linux and use components from multiple suppliers along with cutting-edge resources, such as New Photonic Connectors and embedded optical modules to enhance more power savings.

– In Sep 2018, Facebook built a hyperscale data center in Singapore, which is supported by 100 percent renewable energy. Data center is incorporated with new State Point Liquid Cooling (SPLC) system by which this technology minimizes water and power consumption and according to the testing, infrastructure can reduce peak water usage by more than 20 percent in climates like Singapore.

