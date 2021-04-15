Cyber Security Market Top Companies, Size Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Outlook, and Forecasts, 2020-2028

Adoption of cloud-based services in various industries has increased thus driving growth of the cyber security market to a significant extent. Enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud-based services as this is less expensive and does not require an IT infrastructure setup. Cloud deployment leads to vulnerabilities in software and makes information easily accessible by cyber criminals. Companies are focused on improving their cyber security software to protect their data from cyber-attacks.

The Global Cyber Security Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Cyber Security market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. The report analyzes the Cyber Security market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Cyber Security market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Cyber Security business sphere and its key segments.

The study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

Key players in the market include IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, CyberArk, Forcepoint, McAfee, Microsoft, F5 Networks, Oracle, and Fortinet.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cyber security market on the basis of component, solution, services, security type, deployment, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hardware Software

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Threat Intelligence Identity and Access Management Security and Vulnerability Management Risk and Compliance Management Others (Others include threat intelligence platforms, SIEM, and incident forensics) Encryption Data Loss Prevention Network DLP Storage/ Data Center DLP Endpoint DLP Unified Threat Management Firewall Antivirus/ Antimalware Intrusion Detection Systems/ Intrusion Prevention Systems Network-based Host-based Wireless Disaster Recovery Distributed Denial of Service Web Filtering Others (Other solutions include application whitelisting and patch management)

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Professional Services Design and Integration Risk and Threat Assessment Consulting Training and Education Support and Maintenance Managed Security Services

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Application Security Network Security Cloud Security Endpoint Security Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Cloud On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Government and Defense Healthcare BFSI Energy and Utilities Manufacturing IT and Telecom Retail Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Cyber Security market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the Cyber Security market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Cyber Security market during the estimated period?

What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

