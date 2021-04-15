Cosmeceuticals Market Size, Growth, Companies Share, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cosmeceuticals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global cosmeceuticals market grew at a CAGR of 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth by 2025.

Cosmeceuticals are topical cosmetic and pharmaceutical products enriched with biologically active ingredients to enhance skin quality and repair damaged skin cells. Few used cosmeceuticals are skincare, teeth whitening, hair care, and lip care products, along with injectables and ointments. They are rich in antioxidants, vitamin B, C, and E, alpha-lipoic acid, etc. that help in cellular replenishment and clean and beautify the skin. These products also provide protection from air pollution, exposure to solar and UV radiation, and reverse aging signs.

The increasing incidences of skin-related complications primarily augment the cosmeceuticals market growth. Additionally, growing health concerns and consumer preferences towards topical skincare products to heal wounds and repair skin damage due to prolonged sun exposure also drive the product demand. Moreover, the growing inclination towards maintaining a youthful appearance has propelled the adoption of products containing superior quality essential oils and extracts. The advent of organic and natural cosmeceuticals along with variants with bio-active ingredients offering higher efficacy and long-lasting results, also induce the market growth. Furthermore, rising expenditure capacities and extensive research and development (R&D) activities to produce nanoparticles for skin treatment at a molecular level are expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Global Cosmeceuticals Market Segmentation and Competitive Analysis:

The report has segmented the cosmeceuticals market on the basis of region, product type, ingredients type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Breakup by Product Type:

Skin Care Anti-Ageing Anti-Acne Sun Protection Moisturizers Others

Hair Care Shampoos and Conditioners Hair Colorants and Dyes Others

Lip Care

Oral Care

Breakup by Ingredient Type:

Antioxidants

Sunscreens

Botanicals

Peptides and Proteins

Exfoliants

Moisturizers

Retinoids

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Stores

Online Stores

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global cosmeceuticals market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

L’Oreal S.A.

Procter & Gamble

Shiseido Company Limited

Beiersdorf AG (Maxingvest AG)

Unilever

Amway (Alticor)

Johnson & Johnson

Avon Products Inc. (Natura & Co.)

Croda International Plc.

Estee Lauder Inc. (The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Historical, Current and Future Trends

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

