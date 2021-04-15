Construction Equipment Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.3% to Reach $261,047 Million in 2027

The global construction equipment market size is expected to reach $261,047 million in 2027, from $184,500 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Construction equipment are specially designed machinery used for performing construction operations. This equipment are used for different functions such as drilling, hauling, excavating, paving, and grading. The global construction equipment market covers different industries such as construction & infrastructure, manufacturing, and oil & gas.

One of the reasons for the growth of the construction equipment market is rise in popularity of robust and compact equipment. The adoption of compact construction equipment has gained popularity in recent years, due to their easier maintenance, movability, and similar performance as heavy construction machinery. Moreover, unlike heavy machinery, compact construction equipment does not necessitate certified & skilled workers and are considerably easier to operate. Further, lower costs of the compact equipment boost their adoption in end-user industries.

Construction Equipment Market by Solution Type (Products and Services), Equipment Type (Heavy Construction Equipment and Compact Construction Equipment), Type (Loader, Cranes, Forklift, Excavator, Dozers, and Others), Application (Excavation & Mining, Lifting & Material Handling, Earth moving, Transportation, and Others), and Industry (Oil & Gas, Construction & Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Mining, and Others)

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the construction equipment industry, such as AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, and Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG) are provided in this report.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging construction equipment market trends and dynamics. The report also provides construction equipment market size from 2019 to 2027.

In-depth construction equipment market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the construction equipment market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Construction equipment market forecast analysis from 2019 to 2026 is included in the report.

Key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the construction equipment industry.

