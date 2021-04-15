Chromatography Syringes Market to Attain a Market Value of US$ 85 Mn Towards the End of 2022

The global chromatography syringes market is projected to exhibit an impressive expansion during the forecast period 2017 to 2022, according to a new study by Fact.MR. On the back of rising consumer concerns pertaining to food safety, coupled with continuous alterations in regulatory framework, demand for chromatography syringes is expected to witness a surge. Revenues from the global market for chromatography syringes will reach roughly US$ 85 Mn by 2022-end.

Increasing Requirements in Research Activities to Fuel Market Growth of Chromatography Syringes

Chromatography tests have become indispensable for approval of drugs. A number of technological advancements have been observed in chromatography syringes, which aim to cater demand from various industries such as semiconductor, chemical, food & beverage, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology. Over the past few years, the requirements for research activities have been soaring, which include robust adoption of chromatography in proteomics, purification of monoclonal antibodies, and green chromatography. These factors are likely to fuel growth of the global chromatography syringes market.

However, difficulty in utilization of chromatography syringes in conventional methods may act as a restraining factor for growth of the market. In addition, chromatography syringes have less sample capacity, which in turn makes chromatography a very time consuming process, and careful attention is required while using these syringes. This factor is further expected to hinder the market growth in the near future.

North America – Projected to Remain the Largest Market for Chromatography Syringes

In terms of revenues, North America is projected to remain the largest market for chromatography syringes, followed by Europe. However, sales of chromatography syringes in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan will continue to register a relatively higher CAGR than other regional segments through 2022.

Although gas chromatography will continue to be the most lucrative application of chromatography syringes, sales of chromatography syringes in high pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC) application are expected to exhibit the fastest expansion through 2022. Demand for chromatography syringes for application in thin layer chromatography is anticipated to remain relatively lower than other application segments over the forecast period.

Autosampler syringes for chromatography are expected to remain sought-after among products in the market, accounting for over half market revenue share during 2017 to 2022. Sales of manual chromatography syringes will continue to exhibit a lower CAGR as compared to sales of autosampler syringes through 2022.

Sales of Chromatography Syringes in Pharmaceutical Industry to Exhibit Fastest Expansion through 2022

On the basis of end-users, research institutes are expected to remain dominant in the global market for chromatography syringes, however chromatography syringes sales in pharmaceutical industry will continue to reflect the fastest expansion through 2022.

Complete loop filling will continue to be most lucrative technology adopted in the global chromatography syringes market, with sales projected to surpass US$ 30 Mn in revenues by 2022-end. Demand for partial loop filling technology for chromatography syringes are anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR through 2022.

Key market players mentioned in Fact.MR’s report include Trajan Scientific & Medical Pty Ltd., Hamilton Company, Valiant Co., Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.