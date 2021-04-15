Ceftriaxone Sodium (API) Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2020 to 2030 | Sinopharm Sandwich, Shanghai Pharmaceutical

Ceftriaxone Sodium (API) are active pharmaceutical ingredient used as antibiotics to treat varied types of bacterial infections like middle ear infections, endocarditis, gonorrhea, bone and joint infections, skin infections, meningitis, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, intra-abdominal infections, and pelvic inflammatory disease. Ceftriaxone Sodium (API) is a third-generation of cephalosporin which is sometimes used in preventive medicines after surgery to avoid infection.

China and India are important market in global ceftriaxone sodium (API) market. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has hit both the countries hard by affecting the manufacturing units and work force involved in manufacturing of ceftriaxone sodium (API). Apart from these direct problems there exists indirect problems od choked logistics and frequent uncertain lockdown in various parts of the world which will affect the global ceftriaxone sodium (API) market.

Ceftriaxone Sodium (API) Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major driver for the global market for ceftriaxone sodium (API) is rising prevalence of infectious diseases globally. Another major driver for the growth of API market in general would be expiration of patentability of blockbuster drugs in the coming few years which will make manufacturing of their generic versions possible for the generic manufacturers. The big pharma giants outsource the manufacturing process after these expirations which help them to continue keeping focus on their core competencies of drug development. Such collaborations are expected to push the ceftriaxone sodium (API) market forward for growth. Changing lifestyles and life choices like smoking are making people more susceptible to infections which in turn would be a driver for the growth of the global market for ceftriaxone sodium (API).

Additionally, there is growing prevalence of hospital acquired infections worldwide which would again be a driver for the growth of international market of ceftriaxone sodium (API). Increasing number of surgeries in general are expected to make people more prone to infections which in turn can be expected to drive the global market of ceftriaxone sodium (API). Furthermore, rising geriatric population with compromised immune system will also be a factor in driving the growth of the global ceftriaxone sodium (API) market as they constitute the infection susceptible population. Setting up manufacturing capabilities demand huge capital costs which can be a factor hampering the growth of the API market in general and ceftriaxone sodium (API) market in particular. Lack of skilled set of workforce in the manufacturing units in the emerging market can add to the list of restraints for the growth of the international market of ceftriaxone sodium (API).

Ceftriaxone Sodium (API) Market: Segmentation

The international ceftriaxone sodium (API) treatment market is segmented based on product type, application type, distribution channel and region.

By product type, the global ceftriaxone sodium (API) market is segmented as:

> 99.5

> 99.8

By application type, the global ceftriaxone sodium (API) market is segmented as:

Powder Injection

Injection

By distribution channel, the global ceftriaxone sodium (API) market is segmented as:

Direct Sales

Through Distributor

Ceftriaxone Sodium (API) Market: Overview

The growing prevalence of infections world over and increase in use of antibiotics will overall result in steady growth for the ceftriaxone sodium (API) market. mergers and acquisitions of the companies like acquisition of Avista Pharma Solutions by Cambrex will continue to keep the growth of market of ceftriaxone sodium (API) positive.

Ceftriaxone Sodium (API) Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America is expected to occupy major chunk of the global ceftriaxone sodium (API) market owing to the better technology advancements and economic growth witnessed by the region. South Asia and East Asia are expected to be fastest growing market in the global market of ceftriaxone sodium (API) owing to increase in investment by various companies in setting up the manufacturing plants for the production of generic medicines in general together with cheap labor workforce. Middle east and Africa can be expected to be least attractive markets in the global market of ceftriaxone sodium (API) owing to lack of investment and economic opportunities coupled with absence of skilled labor force in the region.

Ceftriaxone Sodium (API) Market: Key Players

The key players for the global ceftriaxone sodium (API) market are Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group Stock Co, Livzon Pharmaceutical, United Laboratories, Sinopharm Sandwich, Shanghai Pharmaceutical, North China Pharmaceutical Co., China Union Chempharma, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Fujian Fukang Pharmaceutical, Qilu Antibiotics Pharmaceutical, Youcare Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd., Hospira among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Indication

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Europe (Germany, U.K, France, Italy, Spain)

South Asia (India, ASEAN Countries)

East Asia (Japan, China & South Korea)

Oceania (Australia & New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

