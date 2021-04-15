Cannabis Seeds Market 2021 Size, Share, Industry Trends, Demand, Future Growth, Regional Analysis And Dutch Passion, H.Seeds, Nymera, Sweet Seeds, Serious Seeds, DNA Genetics, Sensi Seeds

The latest release from DBMR highlights the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Cannabis Seeds Market. This report provides information regarding Cannabis Seeds market size, trends, growth, demand, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2027.The report explains the moves of top market players and brands that range from developments, product launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, trending innovation and business policies. The study highlights influencing factors that are impacting or reinforcing market environment such as Government Policy, technological changes etc along with key market drivers.

DBMR analyses that the Global Cannabis Seeds Market is growing with the CAGR of 14.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 723.77 million by 2027. Highly legalized region and demand for the cannabis seeds are high hence revenue generation is also high which is helping the market to grow in the region.

Global Cannabis Seeds Market is growing with factors such as increasing demand for healthy food products among consumers to maintain or to adopt the healthy lifestyle. In addition, enhanced spending capacity of Asia-Pacific easy availability of raw materials is augmenting the market growth.

Cannabis seeds market has shown an exceptional penetration in North America and European region. Rising legalization of the cannabis products and utilization of the cannabis seeds for the recreation have accelerated the market growth across world. The buying patterns of the cannabis have been changed and legalization with respect to the indoor farming has created opportunity for the seed banks which deals with cannabis.

Brief Overview on Cannabis Seeds:

The cannabis seeds market is growing tremendously in the U.S. with the legalization of cannabis in 33 out of 50 states. The cannabis seeds are instrumental to the type of cannabis plants grown. These seeds can be of various types, including regular, auto-flower and feminized depending on the type of plant to be grown. Various seedbanks have been established in the countries such as the U.S., Netherlands, Spain, Italy to distribute cannabis seeds in local territories such as dinafem seeds cannabis seeds U.S. and others. The breeding of strains is done to produce the desired quality of strains. The cannabis seeds have two very important chemicals in them namely, cannabidiol (CBD) which is non-psychoactive element and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) which is the psychoactive element. Depending on them there are two seed varieties which are cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) dominant. Apart from the approved drugs, there is an increased interest in two cannabinoids, Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). THC is seen to increase appetite, reduce nausea and treat muscle control problems, while CBD is useful in controlling epileptic seizures, treating mental illness and reduce inflammation.

Complex regulatory structure for the usage of cannabis acts as an obstacle for the companies and hence, complex regulatory structure for the usage of cannabis acts as a restraint for the market. Large cultivation of cannabis responsible for environmental disruption, owing to the problems and disruptions caused in the environment by this large cultivation of cannabis restraints the market growth.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Cannabis Seeds Market are shown below:

By Seed Type (Regular Seeds, Feminized Seeds and Autoflowering Seeds), Strain (Indica, Hybrid and Sativa)

By Compound(THC Dominant, CBD Dominant and Balanced THC & CBD)

By Category (Inorganic and organic), Distribution Channel (Store Based Retailing and Online/E-Commerce Retailing)

By Type of Vendors (Resellers, Breeders and Seeds Manufacturing Companies)

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Cannabis Seeds Market Report are –

Dutch Passion

H.Seeds

Nymera

Royal Queen Seeds

Sweet Seeds

Serious Seeds

DNA Genetics

Sensi Seeds

Green House Seed Co.

Pyramid Seeds

Seed Cellar

I Love Growing Marijuana

Amsterdammarijuanaseeds

Paradise Seeds B.V.

Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds

HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY

BARNEY’S FARM

CANNABIS SEEDS USA

Dinafem Seeds

Tropical Seeds Co.

Seeds For Me

DeliciousSeeds

Christiania Seeds

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Cannabis Seeds Market Share providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. Competitive analysis performed in this report puts forth the moves of the key players in the Cannabis Seeds industry such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and recent acquisitions. All the data, statistics, and information gathered to generate this report has been studied and analyzed with the established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Scope of Report:

The report Primarily studies the size, recent trends, and development status of the Cannabis Seeds market, as well as investment opportunities, market dynamics (such as driving factors, restraining factors), and industry news (like mergers, acquisitions, and investments). Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. This study categorizes the global Cannabis Seeds breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Cannabis Seeds Market Scope and Market Size

Global cannabis seeds market is categorized into seed type, strain, compound, category, distribution channel, type of vendors. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of seed type, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into regular seeds, feminized seeds and autoflowering seeds. In 2020, regular seeds segment is dominating the market as majority of the companies are manufacturing regular seeds and also they don’t require many efforts and are easy to grow.

On the basis of strain, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into induce, hybrid and sativa. In 2020, indica segment is dominating the market as the majority of the manufacturers have strains of indica and it is preferred more by people. However, the hybrid segment may grow in future as people and manufacturers are giving preference to the genetically modified stains.

On the basis of compound, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into THC dominant, CBD dominant and balanced THC & CBD. In 2020, the THC segment is dominating because THC is the psychoactive element of cannabis and it is highly required for medicinal purposes.

On the basis of category, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into inorganic and organic. In 2020, inorganic segment is dominating as inorganic agriculture is increasing but in future the organic segment is set to increase as people are shifting towards organic products and also inorganic farming makes use of chemicals which may not be good for health.

On the basis of distribution channel, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into store based retailing and online/e-commerce retailing. In 2020, store based retailing segment is dominating as people find it easy to purchase from stores and they can check the quality of products they are purchasing. However, in future online retailing will increase as people are shifting towards online shopping as they find it convenient. .

On the basis of type of vendors, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into resellers, breeders and seeds manufacturing companies. In 2020, resellers segment is dominating as there are a large number of resellers as compared to breeders and seeds companies. Moreover, the growers prefer to purchase the seeds from seeds banks as they have a larger variety.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Cannabis Seeds Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What is industry considering capacity, production and production value? What will be the estimation of cost and profit? What will be market share, supply and consumption? What about import and export?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

What were capacity, production value, cost and profit?

Who are the global key players in this industry? What are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Which manufacturing technology is used, what are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.

With tables and figures helping analyses worldwide Global Cannabis Seeds Market Forecast this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cannabis Seeds Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Cannabis Seeds market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Cannabis Seeds Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Cannabis Seeds

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Cannabis Seeds Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2010-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Cannabis Seeds market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Cannabis Seeds Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

