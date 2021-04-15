Bridge Construction Market by Type, Material and Application, 2020-2027 | ACS Group, AECOM, Balfour Beatty, China Railway Group Ltd, Fluor, HOCHTIEF AG, Kiewit Corporation

The bridge construction market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rise in investment in various end-user industries such as construction. A number of players are expanding their business around the globe, owing to increased customer base, enhanced effective operations, and expanded geographical reach. This is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global bridge construction market

The global bridge construction market size was valued at $908.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $1,212.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027. A bridge is a super-structure that spans horizontally between supports. The major function of a bridge is to carry vertical loads. It provides a way over an obstacle without closing the way under the bridge. These obstacles include a valley river, a railway, or a road. The bridge design depends upon the type of bridge being constructed. It is a huge project that requires the skills related to engineering disciplines. These engineering disciplines include civil, mechanical, geology, electrical, and computer sciences; therefore, all engineering disciplines must work together for the success of the project.

Environmental rules and regulations developed by UNEP, insufficient funds, complex loading, complex structural geometry, and unavailability of quality raw materials, such as sand are some of the factors that limit the growth of the market. The suspension bridges are now being constructed in the sea due to unavailability of land; this in turn is expected to propel the growth of the market of bridge construction. Automation in bridge construction further foster the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in usage of precast or Prestressed concrete panels for faster construction of bridges is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Key Players

The key companies profiled in the report include ACS Group, AECOM, Balfour Beatty, China Communications Construction Company Limited, China Railway Group Ltd, Fluor, HOCHTIEF AG, Kiewit Corporation, SAMSUNG C&T, and VINCI.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Beam Bridge

Truss Bridge

Arch Bridge

Suspension Bridge

Cable-stayed Bridge

Others

By Material

Steel

Concrete

Composite Materials

By Application

Road & Highway

Railway

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

